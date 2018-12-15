‘Mortal Kombat Trilogy’ Remaster Reportedly In the Works for Nintendo Switch

In the age of so many remasters being revealed and NetherRealm Studios showing off a brutally stunning new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer, it makes sense that these two would inevitably collide. The latest in the rumor mill states that a Mortal Kombat Trilogy remaster is currently in the works. Even better, the rumor also states that this remaster will be heading to the Nintendo Switch.

YouTuber ‘Doctre81’ took to his channel to show off a few different tips that seem to add up to this being the unannounced fighter for the hybrid console. Given that a lot of sources have already verified that Blind Squirrel Games is working on a remaster of “three fighting games” and the images associated with this information seen in the video, a Mortal Kombat Trilogy remaster seems like the natural choice.

Also pointed out is that the game is being scripted in Unreal Image 4 and will combine three titles “into one meta-experience.” Additionally, the latest rumor also hints at some potential remake action, not just a remaster, to update the game’s lore more in-line with the subsequent releases.

As with all rumors, take everything with a grain of salt. Though this all seems probable, nothing has been confirmed by NetherRealms, Blind Squirrel, or Nintendo at this time. With Mortal Kombat 11 being available on the Switch as well, this rumor could very well have some validity though keep in mind that at this point in time – it’s just a rumor. The only thing that would make this not match up is that the upcoming game’s release is so soon – if a remaster was on the way, would NetherRealm want to release it so soon after their first title, or would this be a strategic move on their part while the fighter hype runs high?

What are your thoughts on a potential Mortal Kombat Trilogy remaster for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch? Worth the expended effort, or would you rather something different? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.