Joel McHale Addresses If He'd Play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat vs DC Animated Film

Actor Joel McHale has addressed some lingering fan theories associated with the likelihood of a Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe animated movie. In recent years, McHale has portrayed the character Johnny Cage in two animated Mortal Kombat films entitled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. And while McHale sounds very open to continuing to play Cage in the future, he doesn't currently know if a new project that could tie in with DC will end up coming about.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in an exclusive new interview, McHale was asked about the possibility of a Mortal Kombat vs DC movie coming about. After all, the Mortal Kombat Legends movies have both been created by Warner Bros. Animation, which is the studio that has created numerous DC films as well. And while it might seem logical for WB Animation to one day look to create a crossover movie with Mortal Kombat and DC, McHale has said that he's not aware of anything of the sort happening right now.

That being said, if a Mortal Kombat vs DC movie was to happen, McHale made clear that he would very much be "available" to reprise his role as Johnny Cage. Furthermore, he acknowledged that such a movie would likely be a huge success, which makes it something that WB should clearly look to embark on.

If you're wondering how these Mortal Kombat and DC crossover talks began in the first place, they mainly stem from the 2008 fighting game Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe. As you might expect, this game pitted characters from both media properties against one another in a very unique fashion. Since that time, another collab of this type between Mortal Kombat and DC hasn't come about, which has led to fans hoping to see a revival in some capacity. Whether or not that would happen in the form of a new animated movie remains to be seen, but it's something that McHale himself admits would be a good idea.

