Mortal Kombat Writer Says the Film Will “Earn Its R Rating”

For those who don’t know, Greg Russo is certainly getting around in the video game to movie adaptation scene as a writer, with his hands in many projects, including the likes of Saints Row, Resident Evil, and more. One highly anticipated film that he his offering his writing services for is the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, which has many fans excited. That said, Russo recently spoke with ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt to discuss the Mortal Kombat film, and he says it is going to “earn its R rating,” which is surely good to hear for fans of the popular fighting series.

Russo was asked about the R rating that the film will have, to which he responded, “And in terms of the content, yeah. I mean we’re … I think there’s always a thin line, you know, you don’t want to be over the top, right? With your violence and I don’t know that that’s really going to … that may put people off. I’m not sure that’s even necessary. So you want to be truthful, but you also you don’t want to be so ridiculous and gratuitous that you may turn people off in the wrong way. So I would just say that it’s going to be faithful to the games, but yeah. And it’s going to earn it’s R rating, I guess I’ll say that.”

This was also when he talked about the game accurate fatalities, saying, “Game accurate? Yes, we are I can say for sure that the fatalities that we’re gonna put into the film are from the game. We’re not going to come up with some new things that we haven’t seen before, but at the same time we went to … if we’re going to do it to use that device, we want to make sure that it’s not just in there just to be in there and have that point to the story. So everything will always have that point to what’s happening in the story, that it will feel awesome and bad ass, but it’s going to play a role, you know, it’s not just going to be there just to be showy.”

Mortal Kombat is officially set to release on March 5, 2021. For even more information about the upcoming film, including additional details from this same interview, check out some our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you expecting this to be the best film adaptation yet of the Mortal Kombat series, or are you still partial to the original?