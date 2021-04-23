Mortal Kombat Writer Teases New FPS Video Game Movie Adaptation

✖

Greg Russo, the writer behind this year's Mortal Kombat movie reboot, has revealed that he's soon set to begin work on an adaptation of another popular video game property. While Russo hasn't revealed just what this new franchise could be just yet, he has informed eager fans that the title is from the first-person shooter genre. And notably, he'll have a bigger role with its creation compared to that of Mortal Kombat.

Shared on Twitter today, Russo said that he's preparing to lock in a new agreement that will see him next working on another video game movie. "Excited to say I’m closing a deal to adapt one of the greatest [first-person shooter] games of all time but not just to write, to direct this time!" Russo shared. He went on to say that he's looking forward to having more creative control since he'll be the director and also expressed that more information on this project should be coming about soon.

Long time no tweet. Excited to say I’m closing a deal to adapt one of the greatest FPS games of all time but not just to write, to DIRECT this time! Excited for some creative control ;) … Details coming real soon. Big love. ✌️#Bygamers4gamers. — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) July 12, 2021

Obviously, the question at the center of this announcement involves the property that Russo might be working on next. And while we will have to wait a bit longer to learn about what it officially might be, we actually have a couple of pretty good guesses right now.

In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Russo told us that the one video game property he would be most interested in working on in the future would be that of BioShock. "I would love to do Bioshock. I think it's one of the greatest games ever made, and I think there's a way to do it and respect it and do it in a way that would be make-able," Russo told us. He went on to also say that he would also love to make a Half-Life movie, but said that because the franchise centers around a silent protagonist, it would be a bit harder to pull off. "Look, my favorite game of all time is Half-Life, so I would love to see Half-Life. That's a tricky one, right? You got a silent protagonist, but that's just such an amazing game," he said.

So what do you think about this announcement from Russo? And what video game property would you like to see him bring to the big screen next? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.