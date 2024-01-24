Mr. Monopoly Takes Center Stage in New Shoe Palace x Monopoly Collection

In the world of gaming, there are several icons that are immediately recognizable, and that elite group certainly includes Mr. Monopoly. The popular mascot has long been a part of Hasbro's Monopoly franchise, and now he's at the center of a sleek new collection from Shoe Palace. The Shoe Palace x Monopoly collection includes a bevy of shirts, pants, jackets, and hoodies, and each part of the collection embraces the Monopoly theme in unique ways. Whether it's Mr. Monopoly, Chance cards, passing Go, or any of the other familiar elements on the Monopoly board, the new collection puts the Monopoly brand front and center, and you can find the full collection at shoepalace.com or in Shoe Palace stores. You can check out even more of the collection up close on the next slide as well.

While there are several favorites in the collection, The High Life shirt is a standout design, as is the Pay Me hoodie and pants set. The nChance Advance to Go hoodie and pants set are quite slick as well, with the Chance orange being used to highlight the cream color of the hoodie. The various symbols of the Monopoly board are all represented on another set as well, with the various colored symbols giving the black hoodie and pants set some pop. You can find more designs on the next slide, and the official description of the new collection can be found below.

"Shoe Palace is starting off 2024 with an Exclusive Collection dedicated to one of the greatest board games of all time, Monopoly. Shoe Palace was built on family, and few things in history have brought more families together than Monopoly. The family game nights, that often involve intense competition, are a favorite on weekends, Holidays, and whenever else the family can get together. Monopoly is most families' first choice when it comes to picking a game to bond over.

The Shoe Palace x Monopoly collection includes tees, hoodies, joggers, and elevated fashion items, like jackets, pants, and sweatshirts. The line features artwork and verbiage from the iconic board game. The 'Mr. Monopoly,' the most memorable piece of iconography from the game, is present on multiple pieces of the collection. The only thing better than getting out of jail free is picking up the brand new Shoe Palace x Monopoly collection this January 11. The Exclusive line will be available on shoepalace.com and in Shoe Palace stores."

Are you excited for the Shoe Palace x Monopoly Collection? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!