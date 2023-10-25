Slide to Win The New Monopoly Knockout Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's classic Monopoly has morphed yet again, this time into a more physical experience that is something like a cross between a board game and shuffleboard. In Monopoly Knockout, Ppayers will take turns sliding their tokens down a 3-foot long gameboard with the goal of landing them on properties. You can also knock other player's tokens into Jail or off the board altogether. A the end of each round, you'll collect or pay cash based on where the tokens ended up. As always, the player with the most cash at the end of the game wins!

It sounds like a fun family game night experience that will be faster and easier to play than than the original Monopoly. Plus, tossing around tokens in a fit of rage is actually encouraged! If you agree, you can pick up Monopoly Knockout early here at Walmart priced at $19.82. It will be available at other retailers (like Amazon) starting on January 1st.

From the official description: "MONOPOLY Knockout is the family party game of sliding tokens and cash-grabbing fun! In this up-and-active version of MONOPOLY, compete against opponents in a token showdown! Players play in rounds, taking turns sliding their tokens down the long 3-foot gameboard and trying to land them on properties. At the end of each round, they'll collect or pay cash based on where their tokens ended up. So aim and slide carefully, landing tokens on the best properties and knocking other players' tokens into Jail or totally off the board. The player with the most cash at the end of the game wins! This family party game is great for family gatherings, game nights, and more. Available now at Walmart and January 1, 2024 at most major retailers."

In other Monopoly news, CD Projekt Red's The Witcher game series was recently adapted into The Witcher Monopoly. In this tabletop version inspired by the game series, you'll buy, sell, and trade dangerous monsters such as Bruxa, Crone, Leshen, and more.

Using one of six tokens – Crystal Skull, Flaming Book, Kaer Morhen, Lute, Roach on Roof, and Swallow – you'll "upgrade properties with Houses and Manors while managing Bounty and Law of Surprise situations. Be the last player with custom crown currency to win!" The Witcher Monopoly game is available directly from The Op or here on Amazon now.