MrBeast Reveals His Scrapped Super Bowl Ad

MrBeast has revealed his scrapped Super Bowl ad. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year for a number of reasons. A significant portion of America is glued to their couch, watching the Big Game, and it's also one of the few things where commercials can still be pushed to them in the year of 2023. Lots of people do ad-free streaming now and therefore do not get advertised to as heavily when watching TV, but the Super Bowl is one of the few exceptions. Companies shell out millions of dollars to advertise during the Super Bowl and often do so in spectacular ways with big celebrities guest starring.

One of the most successful internet creators, MrBeast, had a plan for a Super Bowl ad, but opted to scrap it due to the high costs. MrBeast is known for pulling all kinds of viral stunts involving absurd amounts of money and productions. It wouldn't be shocking if he did drop $7 million on a Super Bowl ad that millions of viewers would've been guaranteed to see, but he opted to go a different route. He simply just posted the video online and saved himself the money. The video still did extremely well, too. At the time of writing it has over 199k likes and 5 million video views on Twitter. The ad itself is a 30 second spot advertising his new candy bar, "Deez Nuts". The whole ad is a double entendre, trying to make a big joke about how good nuts taste in your mouth and whatnot.

I wanted to run this as a Super Bowl ad but 7 million dollars was a lot of $ so you guys get it here



Try our Deez Nuts bar! – https://t.co/PqfLIIFHu4 pic.twitter.com/NSRtS7t49Q — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 14, 2023

It's pretty juvenile, but it's easy to see how this would've worked well for the Super Bowl crowd. Whether or not MrBeast actually ever really truly planned to air this during the Super Bowl is a mystery. This could just be another viral stunt to hype up his ad and to his credit, it's working either way. Nevertheless, it's pretty funny and smart marketing.

