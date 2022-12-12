MrBeast Fortnite Event Is Giving Away $1,000,000

A new event tied to Fortnite and mega-popular YouTuber MrBeast will result in one player winning a staggering $1,000,000. To kick off Chapter 4 Season 1 of Fortnite, Epic Games announced this month that it would be collaborating with MrBeast in a major way. And while MrBeast himself will soon be coming to Fortnite as a pair of new skins later this week, a new tournament tied to the game will also begin going live within the coming day.

As of December 13th, Fortnite will be adding a new island tied to MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge. This locale will end up hosting the MrBeast event in question later this week on December 17th between 12:00pm ET and 3:00pm PT. Once the event begins, players will have three hours in total to complete as many matches as they can to accumulate a high score. After the tournament wraps up, the person who received the highest Score within a single match will earn the grand prize.

"In this MrBeast-inspired experience, avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges to earn 'Score,'" Epic described of the events on its website. "Earn as much Score as you can before time runs out in the match. [...] The player with the highest Score will earn one million dollars (USD)!"

The good thing about this challenge is that, as mentioned, the island itself where MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge will take place will become available tomorrow. As such, Fortnite players will be able to practice this event for themselves before it formally goes live at the end of the week.

Lastly, even if you don't happen to win Fortnite's $1M grand prize, 100,000 contestants will win something else. Those who rank in the top 100,000 of MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge will be able to earn the "Best Brella Umbrella", which is a new Glider that can then be used within Fortnite.

Are you going to try to win this $1,000,000 prize for yourself in Fortnite later this week? And what do you think about how Epic has handled this collab with MrBeast overall? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.