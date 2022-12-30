MrBeast Made Playable in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Via Mod

YouTube superstar Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson was modded into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. MrBeast has taken the whole world by storm over the last few years. Not only did he conquer YouTube by just making videos that people really enjoyed, but he used the success of those videos to make extremely extravagant content. He made a video where he recreated Squid Games, gives away lots of money in wild contents, and much more. He then used all of that to help fund a bunch of businesses, such as the very popular fast food chain MrBeast Burger amongst a variety of other things. He also just recently became the most subscribed YouTuber, surpassing PewDiePie, which is a hell of an achievement.

Now, given he's such an iconic figure, one person has taken to adding him into the massive roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The popular fighting game saw a ton of amazing characters joining the game over the course of several years and now, a new video shows what MrBeast would look like if he was in the game. YouTuber LN_310 released a new video (via Dexerto) that shows a modded version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with MrBeast in the place of Solid Snake. Instead of throwing grenades, the YouTuber lobs his famous hamburgers at his foes. He has some other abilities that fit into his very generous behavior, making for a well-rounded addition to the fighting game. LN_310 even went to the effort of adding voice lines for MrBeast so he's not parroting Solid Snake lines. You can find the mod on GameBanana if you're interested in using it.

It's a pretty fun addition and goes to show the power of modding. Given Nintendo is not releasing any new content for the game, it's great to see new fighters being added into the game. Although they're just new skins for other characters, fans are going out of their way to make them feel as fresh as possible which is an incredibly commendable effort.

