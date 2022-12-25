Hans Zimmer Scores MrBeast YouTube Video

Han Zimmer is one of the most prolific composers since John Williams, and he's definitely put his stamp on multiple franchises. Zimmer has worked on multiple projects that range from The Lion King, The Dark Knight to Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick was the biggest movie of the year, but it seems that the composer chose a smaller scale project to finish out the year. Mr. Beast has revealed that the composer did the music for his new video. In a new tweet Mr. Beast made the announcement: "Hans Zimmer made an original soundtrack just for our new video 👀". You can check out out below.

"The moment I heard Hans was there too, I knew I had to work with him on this no matter what it took, Mr. Beast revealed in a statement. "No one else would understand what surviving in such a crazy place is like! We had to get it done super quick, and when we reached out, he was just as excited,"

Top Gun: Maverick Scene May Have Resulted in International Espionage

"Definitely," Kosinski shared. "The Darkstar sequence, that hangar. I went to China Lake Naval Air Station, which is a Navy base out in the desert. I'm sure you drive near it when you drive up to Mammoth. It's off to the right, and it encompasses a huge amount of desert out there. But I was doing a tour of the base looking for a hangar for the Darkstar sequence. And they said, 'You can take pictures as long as you don't point your camera over there.' I look over there, and there's this really interesting-looking hangar with a tower and barbed wire around it and a blue door. And I'm like, 'What is that?' And they're like, 'Oh, don't even think about it. You're never going to be able to shoot over there. Don't take a picture of it. Don't even look at it.' I'm like, 'Well can we drive by it if I don't take a picture?' And they're like, 'Okay, fine. We can drive by, but you can't take a picture.'"

He continued, "So we go, and we drive by it, and I look at it, and it's just perfect. I mean, it looks like a top-secret hangar inside a top-secret base. And I'm like, 'We have this sequence where we've got this secret airplane that they pull out at night, and it just looks like that's the perfect spot for it.' And they said, 'Well it's no surprise that you're interested in that particular building.' So, I'm like, 'Oh man, wow. It'd be great to shoot there. That's too bad.' So, a couple days later, I get a call. And they're like, 'Okay, if you tell us when you want to shoot there, we'll take what's in there, and we'll move it out a few days before so you'll have a building.' And we ended up getting to shoot at the top secret hangar, and we really built Darkstar, and we put it in a hangar. And when we pulled it out for the shoot, I was told that certain satellites owned by other countries actually moved in space to take pictures of it. I guess they were able to track that, which I thought was just amazing. If they were able to zoom in very close, they'd see Tom Cruise is in the cockpit, which is pretty cool."

Top: Gun Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!