MrBeast Wants to Be Twitter's New CEO and Elon Musk Might Be Interested

The biggest single YouTuber in the world, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, seems to have an interest in being the next CEO of Twitter. Earlier this week, current Twitter head Elon Musk held a poll on the social media site asking users if he should step down as the company's CEO. Twitter users ended up predominantly voting "Yes," which led Musk to say that he would now be searching for a new person to run the platform. And while it remains to be seen who this individual could be, it sounds like MrBeast might be one option.

In an interaction on Twitter today, MrBeast made it known that he seemingly would like to be running Twitter moving forward. Without saying much on the matter, MrBeast broadly asked this morning, "Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" As expected, the tweet ended up garnering a number of retweets and interactions, which eventually prompted a reply from Musk himself. While Musk didn't commit one way or another to MrBeast's inquiry, he did surprisingly state that the beloved YouTuber could be considered for the position as time moves on. "It's not out of the question," Musk said in his own reply.

You can find the interaction between MrBeast and Musk for yourself in the tweet below:

It’s not out of the question — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Obviously, it's hard to know just how much legitimacy there might be to this interaction in the first place. Not only would being Twitter CEO surely bring about a halt to MrBeast's YouTube career, but it's also hard to see Musk putting a content creator in charge of a company that is worth billions. As such, this is all likely playful banter from MrBeast and Musk and won't result in anything else. Then again, crazier things have happened throughout 2022, so who knows what the future may hold.

