Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart 2022 Preview: Primate and Detective (Exclusive)
It's time to get a jumpstart on your Magic: The Gathering collection with the upcoming Jumpstart 2022 set. Jumpstart 2022 is the follow-up to last year's inaugural Jumpstart set, which introduced a new way to play Magic: The Gathering by drafting two different themes and combining them into a new limited deck. Jumpstart 2022 includes a new Booster Fun card treatment, anime art cards, a new-to-Magic card in every pack, dozens of themes to combine, and several reprints. The new set is compatible with Set Jumpstart releases so that the half decks can be combined with set-specific Jumpstart Boosters from Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, and more.
in Jumpstart 2022, of which there are 46 different themes, and Wizards of the Coast has provided ComicBook.com with previews from two of them. The first is Detective, featuring the new cards Dutiful Replicator and Hold for Questioning. Take a look:
There are also plenty of reprints in the Detective theme. They include:
- Aeronaut Tinkerer
- Drowyard Explorers
- Erdwal Illuminator
- Filigree Attendant
- Floodhound
- Gearseeker Serpent
- Jace's Scrutiny
- Lumengrid Sentinel
- Mechanized Production
- Oneirophage
- Press for Answers
- Shimmer Dragon
- Skilled Animator
- Syr Elenora, the Discerning
- Tamiyo, the Moon Sage
- Tolarian Kraken
- Vedalken Engineer
- Weldfast Wingsmith
- Psychosis Crawler
- Shambling Suit
- Tamiyo's Journal
- Teferi's Puzzle Box
- Thriving Isle
The second theme we're previewing is Primates, featuring a mix of monkeys and apes. New cards include Kibo, Uktabi Prince; and Towering Gibbon, seen below.
Of course, the Primate theme also needs some reprints. Those cards featured in this theme include:
- Cultivate
- Declare Dominance
- Hooting Mandrills
- Scrounging Bandar
- Silverback Shaman
- Simian Brawler
- Wily Bandar
- Monkey Cage
- Thriving Grove
- Treetop Village
These are just two of the 46 themes available in the set, and each theme comes in multiple collations. Magic: The Gathering's Jumpstart 2022 set goes on sale on December 2nd.