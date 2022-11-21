Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart 2022 Preview: Primate and Detective (Exclusive)

It's time to get a jumpstart on your Magic: The Gathering collection with the upcoming Jumpstart 2022 set. Jumpstart 2022 is the follow-up to last year's inaugural Jumpstart set, which introduced a new way to play Magic: The Gathering by drafting two different themes and combining them into a new limited deck. Jumpstart 2022 includes a new Booster Fun card treatment, anime art cards, a new-to-Magic card in every pack, dozens of themes to combine, and several reprints. The new set is compatible with Set Jumpstart releases so that the half decks can be combined with set-specific Jumpstart Boosters from Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, and more.

in Jumpstart 2022, of which there are 46 different themes, and Wizards of the Coast has provided ComicBook.com with previews from two of them. The first is Detective, featuring the new cards Dutiful Replicator and Hold for Questioning. Take a look:

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

There are also plenty of reprints in the Detective theme. They include:

Aeronaut Tinkerer

Drowyard Explorers

Erdwal Illuminator

Filigree Attendant

Floodhound

Gearseeker Serpent

Jace's Scrutiny

Lumengrid Sentinel

Mechanized Production

Oneirophage

Press for Answers

Shimmer Dragon

Skilled Animator

Syr Elenora, the Discerning

Tamiyo, the Moon Sage

Tolarian Kraken

Vedalken Engineer

Weldfast Wingsmith

Psychosis Crawler

Shambling Suit

Tamiyo's Journal

Teferi's Puzzle Box

Thriving Isle

The second theme we're previewing is Primates, featuring a mix of monkeys and apes. New cards include Kibo, Uktabi Prince; and Towering Gibbon, seen below.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Of course, the Primate theme also needs some reprints. Those cards featured in this theme include:

Cultivate

Declare Dominance

Hooting Mandrills

Scrounging Bandar

Silverback Shaman

Simian Brawler

Wily Bandar

Monkey Cage

Thriving Grove

Treetop Village

These are just two of the 46 themes available in the set, and each theme comes in multiple collations. Magic: The Gathering's Jumpstart 2022 set goes on sale on December 2nd.