MultiVersus Director Teases New Fighter and a Big Balance Update

MultiVersus already has 17 playable characters in the open beta, but as players might expect given the fledgling nature of the game and the extensive list of Warner Bros. properties Player First Games can pull from, more fighters are naturally in the works. We don't know for sure what those characters will look like beyond some supposed leaks that gave hope for different fan-favorites from different franchises, but the developers are already teasing what's to come with some cryptic hints at new fighters and sizable updates.

Tony Huynh, the game director working on MultiVersus, took to Twitter recently to allude to some of Player First Games' plans regarding new characters. Huynh didn't specify what IP the character in question might be from and instead simply said that "some cool stuff is in store."

Working on a future character and some cool stuff is in store. Some really cool stuff. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) July 30, 2022

Since we're only just now starting to see what kinds of metas and tendencies form in MultiVersus given that it's only been out for a short while, it's hard to imagine right now what "some cool stuff" might look like in comparison to what's already in the game. Still, it's a reassuring tease for the future of the game, and given that we've already got Morty Smith from Rick and Morty lined up next and Rick Sanchez planned for a later date, it seems like players can look forward to a pretty consistent stream of characters, at least for now.

In addition to that tease for the new character, Huynh replied to another Twitter user who was asking about a balance update. MultiVersus will be playable at this year's EVO 2022 competition with nerfs already planned for certain characters after that event, but it seems like things are remaining relatively tame for the time being so that people can familiarize themselves with the game ahead of the EVO dates. After EVO, however, it sounds like we'll see a pretty substantial balance update released for MultiVersus given that Huynh said one was already being worked on now.

it's coming, was working on that all day today — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) July 30, 2022

When that update will release and when these yet-to-be-announced characters will be announced remains to be seen, but for the latter, we already know of Morty's arrival in August and Rick's in Season 1. What'll come after that remains to be seen, but perhaps we'll hear news of the MultiVersus team's plans during EVO itself.