MultiVersus Will Nerf Bugs Bunny

In case you somehow missed it, the free-to-play platform brawler video game MultiVersus from Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games was officially released in Open Beta this week on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The new Open Beta came with the release of LeBron James as a new addition to the playable roster of fighters -- as well as a significant nerf for Taz. Given that this is intended to be a live service game with support from the developer over a long time, it should come as no surprise that Player First Games is already eyeballing nerfs for other characters.

More specifically, Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh recently confirmed that nerfs are coming for Bugs Bunny. Exactly what those nerfs might be remains to be seen, but Huynh explicitly said "Bugs Bunny will always be fun," so make of that what you will. You can check out Huynh's tweet with the exact quote embedded below:

Nerfs inc after EVO, but Bugs Bunny will always be fun — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) July 28, 2022

Given the "after EVO" part of the comment, it seems like there will be a major MultiVersus patch at some point somewhere around August 8th. The massive fighting game tournament EVO 2022 is set to run from August 5th through August 7th and will feature a 2-on-2 tournament on August 5th and August 6th. The tournament at EVO 2022 has a prize pool of $100,000, so it seems likely that the developers don't want to completely disrupt the game heading into the big tournament and instead save and many nerfs and buffs for afterwards.

As noted above, MultiVersus is now available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Broadly speaking, MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The video game also held a Closed Alpha recently. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

