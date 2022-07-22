MultiVersus Reveals LeBron James as New Fighter at Comic-Con 2022

A new fighter has been revealed for the MultiVersus roster during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel for the video game. The free-to-play platform brawler video game from Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games brings together a number of different franchises under the Warner Bros. umbrella such as Garnet and Steven from Steven Universe and DC Comics characters like Batman and Harley Quinn to duke it out for supremacy. And now, it's adding basketball star LeBron James as he appears in the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy to the mix.

Players don't have long to wait to get their hands on LeBron, either. According to the announcement, he is set to join the roster with the official start of the Open Beta for the video game on July 26th. As one might expect, many of his moves have to do with slamming around, dribbling, and shooting a basketball. One of the skins included in the trailer footage, which you can check out embedded below, is him as a cowboy.

It's time to team up with the 🐐 – LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC pic.twitter.com/c9C4LMHSEH — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 22, 2022

The newly revealed character adds legitimacy to previous leaks about the upcoming additions to the MultiVersus roster. The developers are said to be working on additional characters like Gizmo, Samurai Jack, the Powerpuff Girls, the Animaniacs, Duck Dodgers/Daffy, Ben 10, Scorpion from the Mortal Kombat franchise, and even Ted Lasso. Whether any of those eventually get confirmed remains to be seen.

As noted above, MultiVersus is set to launch in Open Beta on July 26th (with LeBron James) on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Early access is currently available for anyone that previously played the Closed Alpha or purchased one of the various Founder's Packs. It can also be earned via Twitch drops. Broadly speaking, MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The video game also held a Closed Alpha recently. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of the revealed roster for MultiVersus so far? Have you been playing it ahead of the full Open Beta launch?