MultiVersus Leak Reveals Fan-Favorite Rick and Morty Skins

Now that Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty has been confirmed for an appearance in MultiVersus alongside his grandson and adventure companion, Morty Smith, people have been looking forward to the characters' arrivals and have been speculating about what they'll play like once added. One thing we apparently don't have to wonder about any longer are what sorts of skins Rick will get when he's added to MultiVersus. A recent leak – assuming it's accurate and things don't change between now and the time Rick is released – indicated that the character's alternate skins will expected serve as callbacks to some fan-favorite looks from Rick and Morty episodes.

The leaked skins were shared within the MultiVersus subreddit with the YouTube channel Otavio Silva Fonseca credited as the source. The video actually predates the official announcement of Rick being in MultiVersus, but both Rick and Morty were among the characters leaked prior to the start of the game's beta, so it's not like they were totally unexpected reveals.

From left to right, we have Rick's default look, the Gundam Rick look from the episode "Promortyus," the iconic Pickle Rick costume from the episode of the same name, and one of the SEAL Team Rick members from "The Rickshank Rickdemption."

Again, these leaks haven't yet been verified, but MultiVersus has been a pretty leaky game so far with some of the theories and premature reveals turning out to be accurate, so there's reason enough to believe that we'll see these skins actually added to the game. Pickle Rick always seemed like a given, so whatever his in-game skins actually do end up looking like, we'll probably see that one at some point.

And if these skins are any indication of what's planned for Rick, we can expect Morty to have some similarly impressive skins that reference his most popular appearances. For those who may have missed the initial announcement, Rick and Morty are not actually paired characters despite what their reveal may have suggested. They're separate fighters with their own distinct playstyles which means separate skins to buy, too.

MultiVersus is now out in open beta form with Rick scheduled to release sometime after Morty during Season 1.