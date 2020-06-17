Munchkin: Disney Coming from The Op

✖

One of gaming's most popular franchises is colliding with one of the world's most beloved properties thanks to USAopoly (The Op), as the company has announced a new collaboration with Steve Jackson Games that brings Disney to Munchkin. Munchkin: Disney will combine the addictive gameplay of Munchkin with the timeless characters of Disney for 3 to 6 players, and while this isn't the first time Munchkin has collided with Disney (Munchkin Disney DuckTales), this is the first one that goes beyond one particular series and fully encompasses Disney's vast playground. The game will be available in the fall for $24.99, and while we'll have to wait a bit to actually play it, we do have a few details on what players can expect.

90 years of Disney magic will be included in the set, and you'll experience the treasure hunting, backstabbing, and leveling-up that makes Munchkin so addictive with Disney characters, phrases, and objects now in the mix. It wouldn't be a Disney game without some of your favorite items and heroes to fight alongside, and you'll get some help courtesy of Maui's Hook (Moana), Magic Carpet (Aladdin), and Elsa (Frozen), who will assist in combat and also can be used to help or hinder other players.

You'll also have some classic Disney villains to face off against, which include Aladdin's Jafar and The Little Mermaid's Ursula, but it's not just villains you'll need to watch out for. You'll also need to avoid curses like Forever Asleep and Poison, which will keep you from obtaining the ever sought after Treasure cards.

(Photo: The Op)

There will also be Disney Magic directives, which will grant benefits to cardholders who sing or hum a Disney movie tune, and that's just one type of challenge that will bring the gameplay to life in a whole new way.

You can find the official description below.

MUNCHKIN®: Disney

Players will find their favorite characters from across Disney’s most cherished franchises in this magical edition of Munchkin. Villains and unexpected pitfalls await in this role-playing card game where hunting for treasure, lining up Allies, and collecting Gear is all part of your world as you race to be the top Disney fan at Level 10. Are you ready to kick open the door and see what’s on the other side?

Ages: 10+ | Players: 3-6 | Playtime: 60+ Min

Munchkin: Disney hits later this fall. Let us know what you think in the comments or give me a shout on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop and Disney!

