My Friendly Neighborhood: Sesame Street Themed Horror Game Now Available

What if the cast of Sesame Street became a lot less friendly? That seems to be the central theme of My Friendly Neighborhood, a new survival horror game now available on Steam. In the game, “My Friendly Neighborhood” is the name of a television show that went off the air several years prior. However, the show has suddenly begun broadcasting again, though things appear much darker than normal. Thinking that there must be technical difficulties, a repairman named Gordon is sent to investigate, but quickly finds himself having to fight off a number of formerly friendly puppets!

A trailer for the game can be found below. A demo for My Friendly Neighborhood is currently available on Steam, and the game has an introductory offer of 10% off. Readers can find the game’s Steam page right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developed by John and Evan Szymanski, My Friendly Neighborhood is played from a first-person perspective. While players will be tasked with using various weapons to take down Muppet-inspired foes, they’ll also have to take on several puzzles, which seem to be inspired by genre classics like Resident Evil. Since players will be dealing with foes made of felt, the game’s Steam page stresses that players can expect more of an emphasis on “solid scares” as opposed to gore. Basically, don’t expect “any dismemberment or decapitations.”

Over the last few years, the survival horror genre has taken a lot of media aimed at kids and given it a scarier slant. In that way, My Friendly Neighborhood seems somewhat like Five Nights at Freddy’s. It remains to be seen whether My Friendly Neighborhood can reach similar heights, but the concept seems like it could be a lot of fun. So far, the game’s reviews have been positive, though readers should keep in mind that today is launch day, and impressions are fairly limited. Those on the fence should check out the demo and see if it’s the type of thing they’d find enjoyable!

What do you think of My Friendly Neighborhood so far? Is this the kind of horror game that appeals to you? Letusknowinthecommentsor share yourthoughts directly onTwitterat @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!