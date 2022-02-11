New My Hero Academia Video Game Launches

A new My Hero Academia game is now out and available with the release of My Hero Ultra Impact this week. The game featuring everyone’s favorites from Izuku Midoriya to All Might and more was previously only available in Japan following an announcement from October 2020 but has now been released elsewhere for mobile devices including both the Android and iOS platforms. The game’s free to play, but as you might expect from any mobile game or really any free game nowadays, there are of course optional purchases to make within.

Also expected given that it’s a My Hero Academia game, My Hero Ultra Impact focuses largely on combat with players participating in 3v3 battles revolving around the characters’ unique Quirks. These Quirks are activated during battle and can be chained together with players able to train their favorite fighters to further develop their abilities. A trailer released this week alongside the wider debut of the game itself can be seen below to give an idea of what My Hero Ultra Impact consists of.

https://twitter.com/MyHeroUI/status/1491382118835912714

As the tweet above mentioned, the game also followed the mobile game strategy of amassing pre-registrations and interest in different posts and such with in-game rewards promised based on how many players participated in these promotions. The game offers a number of different currencies and resources used for training characters and other things, so if you’ve shown interest in the game before to help these community goals or start playing early to take advantage of promotional opportunities, there’s a good chance you’ll start out with some extras that others who start later may not get.

For those who’ve watched through the anime series and want to see some of their favorite moments recreated in the game, you’re in luck. In addition to the expected battles, My Hero Ultra Impact features a story mode option that follows Midoriya’s story. It’s supposed to include “familiar, memorable scenes” from the anime throughout.

If you’re into the idea of the new My Hero Ultra Impact game, you can download it now for free on mobile devices. To keep up with events, giveaways, and related content, be sure to keep an eye on the game’s socials.