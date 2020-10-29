✖

Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed an all-new mobile video game for the popular My Hero Academia franchise called My Hero Academia Ultra Impact. According to the official information, it will feature a 3-on-3 casual battling mode as well as a story mode that will retell the story from the manga and anime.

In addition to the above, it will also include special illustrations that players can collect as well as the ability to build up a "Hero Base" within the game. It's hard to say what gameplay will actually look like just yet, but the stills show off slightly deformed character models and some menu illustrations. As is typical for these sort of titles, My Hero Academia Ultra Impact will be a free-to-play game with in-game purchases.

As noted above, My Hero Academia Ultra Impact is expected to release next year for iOS and Android. A closed beta test is set to take place in Japan between November 6th and 9th. It is unclear whether it will also come to the United States, but given the franchise's popularity, it seems like a fairly good bet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of My Hero Academia Ultra Impact so far? Are you interested in checking out yet another mobile video game?

[H/T Funimation]