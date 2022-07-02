My Hero Academia Battle Royale Game Revealed, Closed Beta Announced

Bandai Namco announced My Hero Ultra Rumble this week amid the ongoing Anime Expo event, a game which pits the characters of My Hero Academia against one another in a free-to-play battle royale brawl. It's developed by Byking, the same studio that worked on the fellow My Hero Academia game My Hero One's Justice, and it doesn't have a release date just yet, but Bandai Namco did give players a date to look forward to for the first closed beta test. An announcement from earlier in the year first gave us the name prior to this first trailer and other details.

As those who've played past My Hero Academia games might've already guessed, the unique Quirks utilized by different heroes and villains from the show and manga will be one of the defining parts of the game that sets playstyles apart. This battle royale setup features three teams of eight, so matches consist of 24 players total. We know these characters are divided up into "assault," "support," and "disruption" categories, but we don't yet know how many characters the game will launch with nor do we know which characters will be included. A couple of characters have already been confirmed, however, such as the ones featured in the first trailer for the game seen below.

Are you ready to go PLUS ULTRA as your favorite Hero or cause ultimate chaos as your favorite Villain? It's all possible in #MYHEROULTRARUMBLE – a 24 player Battle Royale set in the My Hero Universe!



Pre-Register for the Closed Beta now:https://t.co/e3db4FouWA pic.twitter.com/v1SRWGe3UT — MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE (@MyHeroUR) July 2, 2022

What we do know is that the game will be free whenever it launches and that the opportunity to test it out isn't too far away which makes for a positive indication of when the game might actually release. The first closed beta test will take place in two parts with the first of those starting on August 17th and running until August 18th. The second part will start on the same day just a few hours after part one ends with part two lasting until August 21st. Both of these tests will be closed off which means you have to sign up for them and hope that you get in, and they're also only limited to the PlayStation 4 platform.

My Hero Ultra Rumble does not yet have a release date but will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam