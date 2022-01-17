My Hero Academia Is Getting a Free-to-Play Battle Royale Game

Bandai Namco has revealed a new free-to-play battle royale video game set in the world of the popular manga and anime franchise My Hero Academia. The new video game is called My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble, or at least it appears to be until an official English announcement is made, and it is set to eventually release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

According to what information has been released about the title so far, My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble will pit 8 teams of 3 players against each other for a total of 24 per match. A closed beta test is set to run for the PlayStation 4 version of the video game in Japan in early February featuring 12 characters, including both heroes and villains: Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, Asui, Uraraka, All Might, Cementoss, Mt. Lady, Shigaraki, Dabi, Toga, and Mr. Compress. The official website indicates that further playable characters will be available when the video game is actually released.

You can check out a couple of gameplay videos released for My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble — in Japanese — right here:

The basic premise of the title seems to be working together to use individual abilities to defeat other teams. Additionally, skill cards are scattered across stages, and certain techniques are for specific characters. It would appear that one of the focuses is finding cards for teammates so that the team improves as a whole.

As noted above, My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble has been announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Bandai Namco has not shared a specific release date or even window as of yet. While no English announcement has been made yet either, Bandai Namco has a history of bringing the various My Hero Academia video games to North America. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise itself right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble so far? Are you looking forward to a free-to-play battle royale video game set in that universe? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and anime!

