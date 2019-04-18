‘The Witcher’ Actress Mya-Lecia Naylor Dies at 16

British child actress Mya-Lecia Naylor has died. The 16-year-old actress, who’s known for her roles on Mille Inbetween and Almost Never, and who was poised to star in Netflix’s The Witcher, more specifically died on April 7 after collapsing, according to BBC News. At the moment of publishing, no further details of Naylor’s death have been divulged.

“We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, has very sadly died,” writes CBBC on Instagram. “Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”

Since the news surfaced this morning, tributes from loved ones, co-workers, employers, and fans have flooded the Internet about the teenager, who’s best-known as Fran in Mille Inbetween, a show about two sisters whose parents split, and Mya in Almost Never, which is about a fictional boyband and its rival girl group Girls Here First. Mya was the lead singer of this fictional band, and recently teased that she had some “amazing projects” in the pipeline, which included a role in Netflix’s The Witcher.

Alice Webb, director for BBC and CBBC, added that the news of Mya-Lecia’s death has left her team “distraught.”

“She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it’s unthinkable that she won’t be part of our journey going forward,” said Webb, who also called the young actress a role model for her young fans.

