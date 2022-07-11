Myth Becomes Latest Streamer to Leave Twitch for YouTube

Longtime Twitch streamer Myth, whose real name is Ali Kabbani, has announced that he'll be the latest content creator making the jump to YouTube Gaming. The move will make YouTube the exclusive streaming platform for Myth moving forward. It also continues to show that a number of the biggest names in gaming content are now looking to sign on with YouTube rather than other platforms.

Myth announced today via a video that YouTube Gaming would be his new streaming home beginning tomorrow on Tuesday, July 12th. As a whole, Myth has been streaming since 2016 when he first started a channel with Twitch. Over the years, he has become most well-known for streaming games like Fortnite and GTA Online, among others. As part of the move, Myth leaves behind a staggering 7.4 million followers on Twitch.

"I couldn't be more excited to be making the move to YouTube," Myth said of his decision today in an accompanying press release. "Ever since I decided to make gaming and streaming my full time focus, my passion for entertaining and community building has only grown. I'm really looking forward to developing the culture of live-streaming on YouTube and their support for my content, brand vision, and community will enable me to do more of what I love."

As mentioned, perhaps the most interesting thing about Myth's transition from Twitch to YouTube is that it's part of an even larger movement of streamers that are heading to Google's video site. Other content creators that work exclusively with YouTube include Valkyrae, Sykkuno, DrDisrespect, Ludwig, and TimTheTatman, to name a few. Whether or not more streamers like Myth will continue to head to YouTube Gaming remains to be seen, but it's clear that YouTube is investing heavily in this space right now.

