Mythic Quest Season 3 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the streaming comedy series Mythic Quest. Ostensibly about video game development but really about character conflict between people developing video games, Mythic Quest Season 3, which arrives on November 11th, is all about Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) doing their own thing while dealing with David (David Hornsby) controlling the company they previously worked at. Based on the trailer, it would seem that things go about as well as you might expect.

You can check out the new trailer for Mythic Quest Season 3 for yourself embedded below:

"In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering," the official description of Mythic Quest Season 3 reads in part. "Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant – more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man."

As noted above, Mythic Quest is set to debut Season 3 on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 11th with two episodes. One new episode will follow weekly through January 6, 2023 for a total of 10 episodes. The show is co-created and executive produced by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series initially followed a video game developer as it worked on the biggest multiplayer video game of all time, but has since splintered somewhat to be about video game development generally. It stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, Ashly Birch as Rachel, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Naomi Ekperigin as Carol. Guest stars for Mythic Quest Season 3 include Joe Manganiello, Lindsey Kraft, and Casey Sander. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show about a video game developer right here.

What do you think about the new trailer for Mythic Quest Season 3? Are you looking forward to watching the new season on Apple TV+?