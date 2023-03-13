N64 Classic Available for $1.64 for Limited Time

An N64 classic is currently on sale for just $1.64, but only until March 23. After this, it will revert back to its normal price point. Unfortunately, while the N64 classic is available on Nintendo Switch, the Switch version is not on sale. The game is available on a variety of platforms, but only the PS4 version has been discounted. There's no PS5 version of the game, but the PS4 version is playable on PS5 through backward compatibility. As for the game, it's none other than DOOM 64, which isn't very expensive, but this is the cheapest it's ever been on PSN.

For those that have never heard of this classic, or those that have but don't know the finer details about it, DOOM 64 is a first-person shooterr, like other games in the series, made by Midway Games for the Nintendo 64 in 1997. It is notably the second spin-off game in the series -- the first being Final Doom, which was released a year earlier in 1996 -- and the fourth game in the series overall. In 2020, the game was remastered by Night Dive Studios, which has built a reputation for remastering and remaking old games. The IP is now owned by Bethesda, which means, it's technically owned by Xbox. In other words, Bethesda handled the publishing of the remaster on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And it's this modern version that's available via PSN, not the classic version.

"Fight against demons in your crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop Hell's invasion," reads an official blurb about the game. "As you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels, be on the lookout for enhanced weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat."

