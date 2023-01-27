N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some

One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.

If you check one of these boxes, there's still one more caveat, at least if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the game is available via both tiers of the subscription service. If you're trying to access the game via Nintendo Switch Online though, you will need the Expansion Pack, the premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online.

"Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007," reads an official blurb about the game. "Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe-you'll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action."

If you're intending on checking out GoldenEye007, there are some differences between the versions you should know. Only the Xbox versions support 4K. In addition to this, they also provide a higher frame rate. Negating these perks is the fact that these versions only support split-screen local multiplayer, while the Switch version offers online multiplayer.