First Look At ‘Narcos’ Video Game Adaptation Revealed

Back in March, British publisher Curve Digital revealed it was working on a video game adaptation of Netflix’s hit crime drama, Narcos.

Fast-forward to yesterday, and the publisher has revealed the first-ever look at the game, which is coming to PC and consoles next year as a brutal turn-based action strategy game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will you help the cartel rise or fight to make it fall? Take on the role of the DEA or the Medellin Cartel in #Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, a brutal, turn-based action strategy game following the events of the hit show. Coming to #PC and consoles Q3 2019. pic.twitter.com/kOqgO77VT9 — Curve Digital (@CurveDigital) November 15, 2018

As you can see, unfortunately the new video doesn’t reveal any gameplay beyond some looks at what the game’s environments look like. But it does put into context the scope of the game. This isn’t going to be a big, AAA game with expensive cinematic sequences or high-end graphics, but a smaller budget title.

That said, it makes sense Curve Digital has opted to go with a strategy game than an outright action game. The funding for the latter likely isn’t there to do the product justice, so it’s smart to go with a strategy game, which don’t wear their budgets on their sleeves as much.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting that Netflix green-lit the project. You would assume it would have wanted a bigger AAA studio to take on the IP, but maybe that offer wasn’t on the table.

However good or bad the end product is, at the moment, there doesn’t appear to be too much buzz for the game, but that may be because Curve Digital has been keeping its cards close to its chest. That said, some gamers aren’t very impressed with what they’ve seen so far, with one pointing out in the replies section that Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Widlands is already the Narcos game everyone would want (barring the licensing).

The untitled Narcos game is poised to release sometime next year during Q3 2019. At the moment, Curve Digital hasn’t disclosed what specific platforms the game will support beyond PC, but does note it’s coming to “consoles.”