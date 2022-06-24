NBA 2K Caused Rapper The Game To Miss Out on Millions of Dollars

NBA 2K is one of the most popular gaming franchises. It's annualized like all of the other sports franchises, but it's managed to be such a success because there are no other basketball games. Although EA had a good run with NBA Live, the series ultimately crumbled under the pressure of trying to measure up to 2K's games and EA threw in the towel. 2K has found immense success in its basketball series thanks to its refined controls, top-notch graphics, and incredibly addictive gameplay. Many invest dozens of hours, if not significantly more, into NBA 2K on a yearly basis and quickly move on to the next game as soon as it releases.

Rapper The Game admitted in a recent interview with Complex that he turned down a tour that could have made him $6 – $7 million because he wanted to grind it out in NBA 2K. The rapper stated that he skipped out on the tour because he wanted to "hit Legend" in NBA 2K, which is considered one of the highest achievements in the game. It requires an immense amount of grinding as you have to hit rank 40 in four different seasons, which can take a lot of time. So much time, in fact, that you may not have time to go do a tour for millions of dollars. The Game went on to note that he did achieve it and "was first" that year.

The Game also stated that he didn't regret it because it made him happy and he didn't want to go on tour at that time, noting that the money isn't going to automatically make him happy. While $7 million is a lot to turn down and something a lot of people would jump at, The Game noted that his heart wasn't in it and what was making him happy was playing NBA 2K at that time. Of course, The Game is quite famous and doesn't need to work 40 hours a week to survive, so he can likely spare some time to play his favorite game.

