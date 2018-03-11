NBA 2K18, WWE 2K18, XCOM 2, and More on Special Sale This Weekend on Steam

Another weekend, another weekend Steam sale. This time Valve has partnered with 2K for a special 2K publisher sale, to save you some money on some of the generation’s best games.

The sale is divided up into “essentials,” featured games, bundles, “classics,” as well as a wide variety of genres, including sports games, strategy games, shooters, and more.

Most notably you can snag 2017’s best-selling game, NBA 2K18, for 50 percent off, WWE 2K18 for 60 percent off, XCOM 2 and its expansion for just over $40, and Civilization VI for 60 percent off.

Below, you can view every single sale, divided up into their categories.

SLIDE 1/4 — FEATURED

NBA 2K18 — $29.99 USD (50 percent off)

WWE 2K18 –$23.99 USD (60 percent off)

XCOM 2 — $19.79 USD (67 percent off)

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen — $23.99 USD (40 percent off)

Civilization VI — $23.99 USD (60 percent off)

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall — $26.99 USD (10 percent off)

SLIDE 2/4 — “ESSENTIALS”

Civilization V — $7.49 USD (75 percent off)

Civilization V: Brave New World — $7.49 USD (75 percent off)

Civilization V: Gods and Kings — $7.50 USD (75 percent off)

Civilization: Beyond Earth — $9.99 USD (75 percent off)

XCOM Enemy Unknown — $7.49 USD (75 percent off)

XCOM: Enemy Within — $7.49 USD (75 percent off)

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified — $3.99 USD (80 percent off)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel — $11.99 USD (70 percent off)

Borderlands 2 — $4.99 USD (75 percent off)

Borderlands — $7.99 USD (75 percent off)

BioShock Infinite — $7.49 USD (75 percent off)

BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea – Episode One — $7.49 USD (50 percent off)

BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea – Episode Two — $7.49 USD (50 percent off)

BioShock 2 Remastered — $6.59 USD (67 percent off)

Mafia III — $13.59 USD (66 percent off)

Mafia II — $7.49 USD (75 percent off)

Mafia — $10.04 USD (33 percent off)

SLIDE 3/4 — “CLASSICS”

Spec Ops: The Line — $6.00 USD (80 percent off)

Duke Nukem Forever — $4.99 USD (75 percent off)

The Darkness II –$5.99 USD (80 percent off)

Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol — $1.24 USD (75 percent off)

Sid Meier’s Pirates! — $2.49 USD (75 percent off)

Sid Meier’s Railroads! — $2.49 USD (75 percent off)

Sid Meier’s Starships — $7.49 USD (50 percent off)

Army Men — $2.99 USD (50 percent off)

Army Men II — $2.99 USD (50 percent off)

Army Men: Toys in Space — $2.99 USD (50 percent off)

Army Men RTS — $2.99 USD (50 percent off)

NBA 2KVR Experience — $3.74 USD (75 percent off)

Carnival Games VR — $4.99 USD (75 percent off)

SLIDE 4/4 — BUNDLES

Borderlands “Take Over Your Life Bundle” — $25.50 USD (82 percent off)

Borderlands Triple Pack — $21.56 USD (82 percent off)

Strategy Game of the Year Bundle — $39.40 USD (67 percent off)

Civilization V: The Complete Edition — $12.27 USD (92 percent off)

Mafia Triple Pack — $25.51 USD (70 percent off)

BioShock: The Collection — $14.99 USD (75 percent off)

Army Men Bundle — $11.96 USD (50 percent off)

Hidden & Dangerous Bundle — $7.98 USD (50 perecent off)

If any of these deals tickle your fancy, you can make your wallet cry by clicking here.