Here Are Some Big Changes Coming to NBA 2K19

NBA 2K18 was arguably one of the most controversial entries in 2K’s dominating basketball sim, not only due to loathed monetization implementation, but because of the certain quality issues with the installment.

That said, NBA 2K19 is looking to correct course, and also improve through refinement as is accustom with each annual release.

Without further ado, here are some big changes NBA 2K19 is making to the series (via GameInformer).

New Takeover System

Perhaps the biggest change is the new takeover system, which GameInformer describes as a “more nuanced take on the ‘On Fire’ system from the arcade classic NBA Jam.” How it works is as a player develops a rhythm, he will build a takeover meter, which once activated will appear as a badge of fire underneath the player on the court, and lets the gamer know said player has unlocked a new tier of special animations and assets.

So, if it’s Chris Paul, he might unlock the Dimer badge under his name, meanwhile Kyle Irving might unlock the Ankle Breaker attribute.

You can check the status of player’s Takeovers by hitting the left bumper, and can even activate multiple Takeovers at once.

On the flip side, cold streaks can develop if a player develops a bad funk over the course of multiple possessions in a row.

Collisions Have Been Improved, And Clipping Reduced

In NBA 2K18, clipping was a huge problem. Like a really big problem. But according to GameInformer who spent time with the game, it has been reduced, even when bodies are crashing into each other in the paint.

An Improved Stealing System

Stealing in the NBA 2K series has never been ideal. It’s not realistic, and is oftenunpredictable. And this is something 2K has known, and will hopefully start fixing with this installment. According to GameInformer, succesful steal opportunities are now governed by a zone system that judges a player’s vulnerability. Further, defenders will be awarded for their smart timing, dribblers won’t be able to put on a clinic without having to worry about reaching arms, and reading in the moment-to-moment gameplay when to steal and when not to steal is easier.

One vs. One Improvements

With the new motion system of last year’s game, blowing by defenders, even elite ones, was far too easy. This has been adjusted, and now stick skill is far more pertinent.

Further, the automated contest system has been removed.

According to 2K, NBA 2K19 will feel much better for players who like to handle the ball a lot.

Better Interior Defense

With the new stealing system, driving into the paint isn’t as easy, as bigs will look to strip the ball if they can. Further, pushing through bodies won’t be as easy either.

The issue of missing lay-ups has also been addressed. Apparently, it was more of a quick fix for last year’s installment, because driving into the paint was too easy. Now, hit detection has improved, and so it can scale back the unexplainable missed lay-ups.

Better Shot Meters

Shot meters have been added to lay-ups, meaning each lay-up will require timing and not be subject to what appears like random chance.

Both shot meters from NBA 2K17 and NBA 2K18 will be present in the game, meaning you’ll be able to choose from the two.

The shot feedback system has also been refined, which in turn will mean less missed wide-open shots that were previously being read as contested shots.

Improved AI

This is said every year, but according to 2K with NBA 2K19 the AI has been improved in regards to transitional offense (spacing out better, and running the proper lanes), knowing when to double and when to cut more, and reacting to players overusing the same strategy on either offense or defense.

NBA 2K19 is poised to release on September 7th via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.