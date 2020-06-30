NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete Revealed

The National Basketball Association is figuring out how to restart its season at Disney World next month, but virtual basketball has been alive and thriving throughout this pandemic. In addition to the ongoing 2K League season, 2K Games is looking to unveil the next chapter of the beloved basketball video game franchise. The game will be arriving this fall, before the launch of the next generation consoles, and we now know who which player will be on the cover. Well, at least on one of the covers.

2K announced on Tuesday that Damian Lillard, the All-NBA guard of the Portland Trailblazers, would be on the cover of NBA 2K21 on the current generation consoles. There will be another athlete on the cover of the next gen consoles, but that athlete has yet to be announced. The announcement will likely come later in the week, as will the release date reveal and opportunity to pre-order.

Along with the reveal of the Dame cover, 2K released a video featuring Lillard taking over the world of NBA 2K21, which you can watch at the top of the page.

"This is a special moment for me in my NBA career," Lillard said. "I've been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I'm an avid 2K player so I'm honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I'm grateful to all my fans and can't wait for everyone to experience the game later this year."

"There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar," said Alfie Brody, vice president of marketing for NBA 2K. "From his cultural influence, musical success, off-the-court leadership and on court domination, he's the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we're honored to have him."

What do you think of the Damian Lillard 2K21 cover? Who do you think will be on the cover of next gen consoles? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.