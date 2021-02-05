NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Fans Ecstatic After Latest Leak

NBA 2K21 fans are stoked about a leaked MyTEAM drop tomorrow. It’s going to be a wild scene when the developer introduces a brand-new version of Michael Jordan into the game. The official MyTEAM account just posted a picture of an Air Jordan 1 inside of the United Center. From there, the fans took their ball and ran with it. Ronnie 2k also alluded to tomorrow’s drop on his personal account, which did nothing to quell the incoming frenzy. But, his clue seemed to point toward Kawhi Leonard also being a part of the drop. Maybe it will be a pack of defensive stoppers? Who knows, but the speculation train is off and running tonight, and it won’t stop until the video goes out on Friday. Check out the image below:

Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas explained the excitement around what 2K had brewing this year. “NBA 2K21 is a monumental leap forward for the franchise,” he offered. “We’re combining all of our experience and development expertise to craft the best game possible and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we are building the game from the ground up to take full advantage of next-gen power and technology.”

NBA 2K21 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With PS5, and Xbox Series X versions coming at launch.

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

