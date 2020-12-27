NBA 2K21 Predicts Awards For New Season

NBA 2K21 has predicted a new season and the results are very interesting. The game’s Twitter account broke it down for the masses. A nice graphic from 2K’s social team has Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic claiming his first MVP this season. But, the surprises don’t end there with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetekounpo repeating as Defensive Player of the Year. With the new crop of rookies, there’s been a ton of excitement and none more talked about than LaMelo Ball, who 2K thinks could become Rookie of the Year down in Charlotte. Brooklyn has looked very impressive to start the season, and Spencer Dinwiddie runs the show for their bench. The game believes he could be 6th Man of the Year for the Nets. In a not-so-shocking moment, the game has LeBron James poised to repeat as Finals MVP after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the Championship in the bubble last season.

Fans have had their hands on the game for a while now. Most have been enjoying themselves, and The City mode has been a big reason why. The perks and stat tracking have been tweaked constantly since release. The 2K devs have also been adjusting the camera to make things easier for players too. There is surely more work ahead, but the user base is just more pleased than ever that things are trending in the right direction. Check out what the company is saying about 2K21 so far down below:

“It’s an exciting time for veteran and new ballers around the world – the next-gen version NBA 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Though we’ve only just launched, the Visual Concepts team is already working hard on making sure players have a great experience in the game. Our first update for NBA 2K21 on next-gen is now available*, bringing updates to player likeness, performance improvements in The City, polish changes and fixes across MyCAREER and more. The full details are available below.”

What do you think of the 2K projections? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below: