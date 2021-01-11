NBA 2K21 MyTeam Season 4 Celebrates Kevin Durant’s Comeback

✖

Kevin Durant is back and NBA 2K21 is in the mood to celebrate. The game is bringing MyTeam Season 4 for the players and there’s a ton of new content available. With the NBA’s new slate of games rolling, Brooklyn Nets fans were looking forward to seeing KD back on the court. The first few games with Kyrie Irving and Durant together were nothing short of fantastic. A potent offense was promised, and their squad delivered. Now, 2K is giving fans the chance to get their hands on a special edition of KD and some other players. Pink Diamond versions of Demarcus Cousins, Jimmy Butler, and Isaiah Thomas are being showcased. But, there are new NBA-themed challenges on the way with more Series II cards. Heat Check cards also get some boosts because players are actually participating.

You think KD will lead the Nets to a ring this year? Celebrate KD's comeback and the return of the NBA in #MyTEAM Season 4 now 🙌 pic.twitter.com/frFieqAPIe — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 8, 2021

Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas shared how excited he was for the game last year. “NBA 2K21 is a monumental leap forward for the franchise,” he offered. “We’re combining all of our experience and development expertise to craft the best game possible and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we are building the game from the ground up to take full advantage of next-gen power and technology.”

NBA 2K21 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With PS5, and Xbox Series X versions coming at launch. Below, check out the official pitch for the game from 2K Games and Visual Concepts:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

