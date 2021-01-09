NBA 2K21: NBA Announces Exclusive Content During Hornets vs Pelicans

NBA 2K21 players are going to want to pay attention to tonight’s Hornets vs Pelicans matchup. The Association announced that there would be some exclusive content dropping during the broadcast. In a tweet, the NBA clarified that two exciting young players would be taking the floor in Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball. Whether you like New Orleans' wild fastbreak attack or the dazzling playmaking of the Charlotte guard, there’s going to be some happy community members this evening. A lot of fans are very happy with the new revamped City Mode in 2K21. Check out what the developers have to say about the changes.

🎮 @NBA2K gamers tune in to Hornets vs. Pelicans at 7:30pm ET on ESPN for exclusive #NBA2K21 content dropping during the broadcast! pic.twitter.com/aTtXWXA7L8 — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

"Imagine a map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods. A design that resembles a modern metropolis, complete with towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center. Oh, and it houses four distinct boroughs that are controlled by four rival Affiliations. And with that, I’m incredibly proud to announce that Affiliations are BACK! I’ll go into more details on Affiliations a little further below. For now, let’s keep painting the picture of what The City truly is," executive producer Erick Boenisch wrote in the new Courtside Report announcing The City.

2K games describes the game down below:

“It’s an exciting time for veteran and new ballers around the world – the next-gen version NBA 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Though we’ve only just launched, the Visual Concepts team is already working hard on making sure players have a great experience in the game. Our first update for NBA 2K21 on next-gen is now available*, bringing updates to player likeness, performance improvements in The City, polish changes and fixes across MyCAREER and more. The full details are available below.”

Will you be checking out the content tonight? Let us know down in the comments!