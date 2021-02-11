New NBA 2K21 Patches Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

NBA 2K21 got a pair of updates this week, one of which is for the newer consoles including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Series S while the other is for the past generation of consoles. The patch notes for the two updates are much different from one another depending on which version you’re downloading. Both updates had some notes in common, however, such as improvements on different players’ likenesses as well as various stability fixes and resolved bugs.

2K announced the release of the updates on Thursday with two distinct sets of patch notes for players to look over. The next-gen update is currently available on the Xbox Series X and Series S as well as the PlayStation 5 while the “current-gen” update is out for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam with other platforms to follow later.

You can check out the full patch notes for each update below.

Current-Gen Update

General

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year at 2K Beach with new seasonal decorations.

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players.

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats.

Disabled controller rumble for online play.

MyCAREER

The traveling Big Top has arrived at 2K Beach. Keep your eyes out in the coming weeks.

MyTEAM

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific type of lineup

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience

Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on February 20th**. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament!

Next-Gen Update

General

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats, with additional new music drops in The City

Los Angeles Lakers court floor will reflect new changes for this season

Uniform updates have been made for the following teams: Los Angeles Lakers (Home uniform) New York Knicks (City uniform)

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players, including: Udoka Azubuike LaMelo Ball Keita Bates-Diop Leandro Bolmaro Zylan Cheatham Brandon Clarke Troy Daniels De’Andre Hunter Jaren Jackson, Jr. Frank Mason Tyrese Maxey Jaden McDaniels Johnathan Motley Zeke Nnaji Elie Okobo Miye Oni Tariq Owens Patrick Patterson Payton Pritchard Immanuel Quickley Josh Reaves Cameron Reynolds Anfernee Simons Robert Williams

Addressed the vertical line remaining on screen for a period of time on Xbox Series X/S

Gameplay

Reduced the effectiveness of fading three-pointers off-the-dribble, as requested by the community

MyCAREER/The City

Private matchmaking is now supported during Pro-Am League Nights

Improved load times of menus when loading into The City

Foam fingers and boxing gloves will no longer remain equipped when going into games in The City

Addressed community reported issues with the badge progression display on the postgame recap screen

Resolved a rare hang that could occur upon completion of workouts in the Gatorade Gym

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience in The City

MyNBA

Updated the MyNBA Online load/download Draft Class option functionality

Improvements made to the way player morale is calculated

Resolved a player generation issue that led to inflated athletic attributes like speed and vertical as progression occurred

MyTEAM: