NBA 2K21: These 3 Tips Will Make You Better at Shooting

NBA 2K21 is out today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and in a couple of months, it will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. While the game has only been out for roughly 12 hours, narratives about this year's installment are already starting to manifest, including that shooting is quite difficult compared to recent entries. Some players love it, as it's seemingly widened the skill gap, while others are demanding the old shooting system from NBA 2K20 be brought back. For now, it remains to be seen what Visual Concepts will do with the game's shooting.

As we wait to see what will be done about shooting, gameplay director Mike Wang has taken to Twitter to share a few tips that will improve your shooting in the game. The first tip is to tap the left trigger at the ideal release time for a boost. The second tip is that if you're using the shot button, make sure to turn off the shot meter for a boost.

Lastly, be patient. Wang confirms getting a green release is tougher than it was with last year's game. Alternatively, you could also turn off shot aiming if you want shot timing on pro stick like last year.

Shooting tips for 2K21: 🎮 Tap the left trigger at the ideal release time for a boost

🎮 If you’re using the Shot Button, turn off Shot Meter for a boost

🎮 Green release is harder this year, be patient OR turn off Shot Aiming if you want Shot Timing on Pro Stick like last year — Mike Wang (@Beluba) September 4, 2020

As alluded to, players are divided over the new shooting mechanic in the game. Some like it, but many don't seem very happy about the change.

MIKE PLEASE DONT TOUCH THE SHOOTING. ITS PERFECT, THERE IS A SKILL GAP. I LOVE YOU. WHATEVER YOU DO, DO NOT TOUCH THE SHOOTING THX ❤️ @Beluba — adin (@adinross) September 4, 2020

WTF IS THIS BRO, shooting is broken pic.twitter.com/yq7tlzaWJf — "𝕰” 😇 (@BigDaddyKasyoka) September 4, 2020

just bring back old shooting — 💕 (@WoaXMamba) September 4, 2020

This is just some constructive criticism that I think your team needs. If something works, and everyone likes it, don’t “fix” it. It will usually end up making it worse. The jump shot meter in 2K17 was completely fine, everyone loved it. But you’ve made it worse over the years. — GET RUSS A CHIP (@Jaedenplays1) September 4, 2020

