NBA 2K21 New Title Update Out Now, but Not for All Platforms

Alongside its addition to the Epic Games Store today as a free title for the next week, 2K Games has also pushed out a new update for NBA 2K21 today to coincide with the start of the NBA playoffs. Although the update isn't live just yet for all players, it's one that brings about a number of major changes just in time for the summer.

For the most part, this latest update--which is the ninth game update we have received since launch last year--is one that doesn't change a whole lot on the court. While 2K Games has made some fixes to "improve the overall experience of NBA 2K21", the main tweaks in this update come in regards to the visuals. Specifically, some players have had their likeness altered to more closely resemble their real-world selves. In addition, WNBA uniforms and courts have been changed to rectify how they look in the actual league. And lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the 2K Beach has now been updated to bring back "summer vibes". More events will also be coming to the beach in the near future.

As mentioned, the only downside is that this new patch for NBA 2K21 isn't live for all players just yet. For now, Visual Concepts and 2K Games have only pushed the update out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Those who might play NBA 2K21 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, or Nintendo Switch will have to wait a bit longer to see it arrive. A specific date in which this update may come to other platforms hasn't been given, but we should learn more relatively soon.

So is this update enough to get you to boot back up NBA 2K21 if you haven't played in some time? Let me know your answer either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, if you'd like to check out the full patch notes for this latest update, you can find them down below.

GENERAL:

2K Beach updated with a summer theme

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players.

Updated WNBA uniforms and court floors

MyCAREER: