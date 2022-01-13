NBA 2K22 Gets New Roster Update for Season 4

The first roster update for 2022 with NBA 2K22 has rolled out today, bringing a number of changes to some of the biggest names in the game to coincide with the start of Season 4. With the actual NBA season now nearing its midway point, many of the league’s players have slowly stopped seeing their ratings fluctuate so much in 2K22. However, two players in particular with this patch have improved quite a bit this time around given their play in recent weeks.
The two players that have benefitted the most from this latest NBA 2K22 update are DeMar DeRozan and Ja Morant. Over the course of the past month, DeRozan and Morant have started to separate themselves as potential MVP candidates in the league. DeRozan specifically made headlines in recent weeks when he hit not just one, but two game-winning shots in consecutive nights for the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Morant has quickly become one of the NBA’s best young players and is leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a stellar season.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Per usual, there are dozens of other players across the entirety of the NBA that have seen their ratings tweaked in this new NBA 2K22 update. And given how many new players have been showing up in recent weeks due to extended rosters that have come about in light of COVID-19, there are surely more changes overall in this patch than we have seen in a bit.
If you would like to see the full list of tweaks included in today’s new NBA 2K22 roster update, you can find the patch adjustments separated by team down below.
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young: 91 OVR (+1)
- Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)
- Danilo Gallinari: 79 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Reddish: 79 OVR (+1)
- Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-1)
- Gorgui Dieng: 75 OVR (+1)
- Onyeka Okongwu: 75 OVR (+1)
- Louis Williams: 73 OVR (-1)
- Skylar Mays: 73 OVR (+2)
Brooklyn Nets
- James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)
- LaMarcus Aldridge: 78 OVR (-1)
- Nicolas Claxton: 78 OVR (+2)
- Patrick Mills: 76 OVR (-1)
- DeAndre Bembry: 76 OVR (+2)
- Paul Millsap: 74 OVR (-1)
- David Duke Jr.: 73 OVR (+5)
- Kessler Edwards: 72 OVR (+3)
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown: 87 OVR (+2)
- Robert Williams: 82 OVR (+2)
- Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)
- Josh Richardson: 78 OVR (+2)
- Grant Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
- Payton Pritchard: 73 OVR (+1)
- Romeo Langford: 70 OVR (+1)
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-1)
- Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (+1)
- P.J. Washington: 79 OVR (+1)
- Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (+1)
- Jalen McDaniels: 77 OVR (+2)
- Nick Richards: 76 OVR (+2)
- James Bouknight: 72 OVR (-2)
Chicago Bulls
- DeMar DeRozan: 90 OVR (+2)
- Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (+1)
- Coby White: 77 OVR (+1)
- Derrick Jones Jr.: 77 OVR (+3)
- Tony Bradley: 75 OVR (+1)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 74 OVR (+1)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland: 86 OVR (+1)
- Kevin Love: 81 OVR (+1)
- Lauri Markkanen: 77 OVR (-2)
- Ed Davis: 72 OVR (-1)
Dallas Mavericks
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Brunson: 81 OVR (+1)
- Dwight Powell: 78 OVR (+2)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 76 OVR (+1)
- Josh Green: 76 OVR (+2)
- Moses Brown: 73 OVR (-1)
- Frank Ntilikina: 72 OVR (-1)
Denver Nuggets
- Aaron Gordon: 79 OVR (-1)
- Will Barton: 78 OVR (-1)
- Facundo Campazzo: 76 OVR (+1)
- JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (+3)
- Nah’Shon Hyland: 73 OVR (-2)
- Rodney McGruder: 72 OVR (-1)
Detroit Pistons
- Hamidou Diallo: 79 OVR (+4)
- Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+4)
- Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (+1)
- Saben Lee: 74 OVR (+2)
- Luka Garza: 73 OVR (+5)
Golden State Warriors
- Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (-1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 83 OVR (+1)
- Otto Porter: 79 OVR (+1)
- Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)
- Andre Iguodala: 77 OVR (+2)
Houston Rockets
- Christian Wood: 84 OVR (+1)
- Jae’Sean Tate: 80 OVR (+1)
- Josh Christopher: 75 OVR (+2)
- Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (-3)
- Armoni Brooks: 73 OVR (-1)
- Daniel Theis: 73 OVR (-1)
Indiana Pacers
- Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (-1)
- Lance Stephenson: 77 OVR (+4)
- Chris Duarte: 76 OVR (-1)
- Oshae Brissett: 74 OVR (+1)
- Keifer Sykes: 73 OVR (+5)
- Goga Bitadze: 71 OVR (-1)
- Duane Washington Jr.: 71 OVR (+3)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Marcus Morris Sr.: 78 OVR (+2)
- Eric Bledsoe: 77 OVR (+1)
- Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
- Serge Ibaka: 76 OVR (+2)
- Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+4)
- Justise Winslow: 73 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Lakers
- Russell Westbrook: 81 OVR (-1)
- Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)
- Malik Monk: 77 OVR (+2)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-1)
- Trevor Ariza: 73 OVR (-1)
- Avery Bradley: 73 OVR (+1)
- Austin Reaves: 73 OVR (+3)
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ja Morant: 92 OVR (+2)
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 83 OVR (-1)
- Desmond Bane: 83 OVR (+2)
- Steven Adams: 82 OVR (+1)
- Dillon Brooks: 81 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Clarke: 79 OVR (+2)
- John Konchar: 76 OVR (+1)
Miami Heat
- Caleb Martin: 78 OVR (+2)
- Max Strus: 78 OVR (+3)
- Omer Yurtseven: 77 OVR (+4)
- KZ Okpala: 71 OVR (+1)
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR (+1)
- Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+3)
- Bobby Portis Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)
- Pat Connaughton: 79 OVR (-1)
- Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)
- Jordan Nwora: 74 OVR (+2)
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72 OVR (-1)
- Wesley Matthews: 72 OVR (+1)
- Sandro Mamukelashvili: 71 OVR (+2)
- Langston Galloway: 70 OVR (-4)
- Rodney Hood: 70 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kornet: 70 OVR (-1)
- Javonte Smart: 69 OVR (+1)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards: 85 OVR (+1)
- Jaylen Nowell: 76 OVR (+2)
- Taurean Prince: 72 OVR (-1)
- Nathan Knight: 72 OVR (+1)
New Orleans Pelicans
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (-2)
- Jaxson Hayes: 77 OVR (+1)
- Herbert Jones: 76 OVR (+3)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 74 OVR (-1)
- Gary Clark: 73 OVR (+2)
New York Knicks
- Julius Randle: 83 OVR (-1)
- Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+2)
- Kemba Walker: 81 OVR (+2)
- Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (-1)
- Evan Fournier: 77 OVR (+1)
- Quentin Grimes: 73 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Knox II: 73 OVR (+2)
- Miles McBride: 71 OVR (+1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Josh Giddey: 80 OVR (+1)
- Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+2)
- Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+2)
- Aaron Wiggins: 74 OVR (+6)
Orlando Magic
- Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (-1)
- Franz Wagner: 81 OVR (+1)
- Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (+1)
- Gary Harris: 75 OVR (+1)
- Chuma Okeke: 74 OVR (+2)
- Moritz Wagner: 73 OVR (+3)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Tobias Harris: 84 OVR (-1)
- Seth Curry: 80 OVR (+1)
- Shake Milton: 76 OVR (-1)
- Danny Green: 75 OVR (-1)
- Charles Bassey: 73 OVR (+3)
Phoenix Suns
- Deandre Ayton: 87 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (+4)
- Jalen Smith: 76 OVR (+4)
- Elfrid Payton: 73 OVR (-1)
Portland Trailblazers
- Anfernee Simons: 79 OVR (+1)
- Nassir Little: 76 OVR (-1)
- Ben McLemore: 76 OVR (+1)
- C.J. Elleby: 70 OVR (+2)
San Antonio Spurs
- Derrick White: 80 OVR (+1)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+2)
- Keita Bates-Diop: 76 OVR (+4)
- Bryn Forbes: 75 OVR (+1)
- Joshua Primo: 73 OVR (+2)
Sacramento Kings
- Tyrese Haliburton: 82 OVR (+1)
- Richaun Holmes: 80 OVR (-1)
- Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-2)
- Buddy Hield: 78 OVR (-1)
- Tristan Thompson: 77 OVR (-1)
- Marvin Bagley III: 76 OVR (-2)
- Chimezie Metu: 76 OVR (+3)
- Davion Mitchell: 75 OVR (-2)
- Alex Len: 75 OVR (+1)
Toronto Raptors
- Fred VanVleet: 86 OVR (+3)
- Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (+1)
- OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)
- Chris Boucher: 78 OVR (+1)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 74 OVR (-2)
- Yuta Watanabe: 74 OVR (-1)
- Dalano Banton: 73 OVR (-1)
- Justin Champagnie: 69 OVR (+2)
Utah Jazz
- Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (+1)
- Rudy Gay: 77 OVR (-1)
- Joe Ingles: 76 OVR (-2)
- Royce O’Neale: 76 OVR (-1)
Washington Wizards
- Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (+3)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 74 OVR (-1
- Raul Neto: 73 OVR (-1)