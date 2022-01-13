NBA 2K22 Gets New Roster Update for Season 4

The first roster update for 2022 with NBA 2K22 has rolled out today, bringing a number of changes to some of the biggest names in the game to coincide with the start of Season 4. With the actual NBA season now nearing its midway point, many of the league’s players have slowly stopped seeing their ratings fluctuate so much in 2K22. However, two players in particular with this patch have improved quite a bit this time around given their play in recent weeks.

The two players that have benefitted the most from this latest NBA 2K22 update are DeMar DeRozan and Ja Morant. Over the course of the past month, DeRozan and Morant have started to separate themselves as potential MVP candidates in the league. DeRozan specifically made headlines in recent weeks when he hit not just one, but two game-winning shots in consecutive nights for the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Morant has quickly become one of the NBA’s best young players and is leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a stellar season.

Per usual, there are dozens of other players across the entirety of the NBA that have seen their ratings tweaked in this new NBA 2K22 update. And given how many new players have been showing up in recent weeks due to extended rosters that have come about in light of COVID-19, there are surely more changes overall in this patch than we have seen in a bit.

If you would like to see the full list of tweaks included in today’s new NBA 2K22 roster update, you can find the patch adjustments separated by team down below.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 91 OVR (+1)

Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)

Danilo Gallinari: 79 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 79 OVR (+1)

Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-1)

Gorgui Dieng: 75 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 75 OVR (+1)

Louis Williams: 73 OVR (-1)

Skylar Mays: 73 OVR (+2)

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)

LaMarcus Aldridge: 78 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Claxton: 78 OVR (+2)

Patrick Mills: 76 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Bembry: 76 OVR (+2)

Paul Millsap: 74 OVR (-1)

David Duke Jr.: 73 OVR (+5)

Kessler Edwards: 72 OVR (+3)

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown: 87 OVR (+2)

Robert Williams: 82 OVR (+2)

Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 78 OVR (+2)

Grant Williams: 75 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard: 73 OVR (+1)

Romeo Langford: 70 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 86 OVR (-1)

Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (+1)

P.J. Washington: 79 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (+1)

Jalen McDaniels: 77 OVR (+2)

Nick Richards: 76 OVR (+2)

James Bouknight: 72 OVR (-2)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 90 OVR (+2)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 77 OVR (+1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 77 OVR (+3)

Tony Bradley: 75 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 74 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland: 86 OVR (+1)

Kevin Love: 81 OVR (+1)

Lauri Markkanen: 77 OVR (-2)

Ed Davis: 72 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Brunson: 81 OVR (+1)

Dwight Powell: 78 OVR (+2)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Green: 76 OVR (+2)

Moses Brown: 73 OVR (-1)

Frank Ntilikina: 72 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: 79 OVR (-1)

Will Barton: 78 OVR (-1)

Facundo Campazzo: 76 OVR (+1)

JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (+3)

Nah’Shon Hyland: 73 OVR (-2)

Rodney McGruder: 72 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons

Hamidou Diallo: 79 OVR (+4)

Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+4)

Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (+1)

Saben Lee: 74 OVR (+2)

Luka Garza: 73 OVR (+5)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (-1)

Andrew Wiggins: 83 OVR (+1)

Otto Porter: 79 OVR (+1)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Andre Iguodala: 77 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets

Christian Wood: 84 OVR (+1)

Jae’Sean Tate: 80 OVR (+1)

Josh Christopher: 75 OVR (+2)

Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (-3)

Armoni Brooks: 73 OVR (-1)

Daniel Theis: 73 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (-1)

Lance Stephenson: 77 OVR (+4)

Chris Duarte: 76 OVR (-1)

Oshae Brissett: 74 OVR (+1)

Keifer Sykes: 73 OVR (+5)

Goga Bitadze: 71 OVR (-1)

Duane Washington Jr.: 71 OVR (+3)

Los Angeles Clippers

Marcus Morris Sr.: 78 OVR (+2)

Eric Bledsoe: 77 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)

Serge Ibaka: 76 OVR (+2)

Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+4)

Justise Winslow: 73 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook: 81 OVR (-1)

Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 77 OVR (+2)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-1)

Trevor Ariza: 73 OVR (-1)

Avery Bradley: 73 OVR (+1)

Austin Reaves: 73 OVR (+3)

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant: 92 OVR (+2)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 83 OVR (-1)

Desmond Bane: 83 OVR (+2)

Steven Adams: 82 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks: 81 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 79 OVR (+2)

John Konchar: 76 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Caleb Martin: 78 OVR (+2)

Max Strus: 78 OVR (+3)

Omer Yurtseven: 77 OVR (+4)

KZ Okpala: 71 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+3)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Pat Connaughton: 79 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)

Jordan Nwora: 74 OVR (+2)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72 OVR (-1)

Wesley Matthews: 72 OVR (+1)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 71 OVR (+2)

Langston Galloway: 70 OVR (-4)

Rodney Hood: 70 OVR (-1)

Luke Kornet: 70 OVR (-1)

Javonte Smart: 69 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 85 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Nowell: 76 OVR (+2)

Taurean Prince: 72 OVR (-1)

Nathan Knight: 72 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (-2)

Jaxson Hayes: 77 OVR (+1)

Herbert Jones: 76 OVR (+3)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 74 OVR (-1)

Gary Clark: 73 OVR (+2)

New York Knicks

Julius Randle: 83 OVR (-1)

Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+2)

Kemba Walker: 81 OVR (+2)

Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (-1)

Evan Fournier: 77 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 73 OVR (-1)

Kevin Knox II: 73 OVR (+2)

Miles McBride: 71 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey: 80 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+2)

Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+2)

Aaron Wiggins: 74 OVR (+6)

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (-1)

Franz Wagner: 81 OVR (+1)

Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 75 OVR (+1)

Chuma Okeke: 74 OVR (+2)

Moritz Wagner: 73 OVR (+3)

Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris: 84 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 80 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 76 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Charles Bassey: 73 OVR (+3)

Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton: 87 OVR (+1)

Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (+4)

Jalen Smith: 76 OVR (+4)

Elfrid Payton: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers

Anfernee Simons: 79 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 76 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 76 OVR (+1)

C.J. Elleby: 70 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Derrick White: 80 OVR (+1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+2)

Keita Bates-Diop: 76 OVR (+4)

Bryn Forbes: 75 OVR (+1)

Joshua Primo: 73 OVR (+2)

Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Haliburton: 82 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 80 OVR (-1)

Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-2)

Buddy Hield: 78 OVR (-1)

Tristan Thompson: 77 OVR (-1)

Marvin Bagley III: 76 OVR (-2)

Chimezie Metu: 76 OVR (+3)

Davion Mitchell: 75 OVR (-2)

Alex Len: 75 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet: 86 OVR (+3)

Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)

Chris Boucher: 78 OVR (+1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 74 OVR (-2)

Yuta Watanabe: 74 OVR (-1)

Dalano Banton: 73 OVR (-1)

Justin Champagnie: 69 OVR (+2)

Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gay: 77 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 76 OVR (-2)

Royce O’Neale: 76 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards