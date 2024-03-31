NBA 2K24 Easter Locker Code Gives Players Free 98 OVR Player

NBA 2K24 hasn't made use of its Locker Code feature nearly as much as the series had traditionally. The developers at Visual Concepts have instead focused on giving players endless packs to purchase with real or in-game money. However, every once in a while, NBA 2K24 gets free Locker Code content that provides players with a nice boost to their team. To celebrate the Easter holiday, 2K has announced a new Locker Code, the first since January, including the possibility of a free 98 Overall player. Sadly, you're not guaranteed the top reward, but you'll grab at least a Diamond or higher for your efforts.

NBA 2K24 Easter Locker Code

Hop in to MyTEAM and enter this Easter Locker Code 🐇



Work your way up the Easter Ascension board to get Galaxy Opal Mac McClung as the grand prize 🤩



All Ruby & Amethyst players give an extra pick, with each redemption guaranteeing a Diamond or higher rated player!

The Easter Locker Code in NBA 2K24 gives players access to a new Ascension board. 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Mac McClung is the top reward if you're able to find him, but that's mostly up to random chance. However, as noted above, even if you don't find McClung, you'll still get a Diamond or higher player out of the Ascension. There are Ruby and Amethyst players on the board, but if you get any of them, you'll get an extra pick, letting you continue hunting for McClung. Again, players would rather see a guaranteed McClung than an Ascension, but this is a better way to gamble than spending money on packs. Here's the Locker Code:

HOP-INTO-MYTEAM

Now, it's worth noting that McClung is not a recent Galaxy Opal. He was included in the All-Star set that launched in February. That doesn't mean he isn't useable in NBA 2K24, but we're officially in the era of 99 and 100 OVR Dark Matters. On top of that, many of the Diamond cards aren't too exciting. When we used the Locker Code, we received 94 OVR New Year's Resolution Blake Griffin. A solid player, but he's only 31,500 Coins on the Player Market. Not exactly a major get.

How to Claim Locker Codes in NBA 2K24

If you've never claimed a Locker Code, you'll be happy to hear that it's a simple process. First, you'll want to head into MyTeam from the main menu. Then, you need to scroll down to the "Community Hub" tab under the MyTeam Home page. Once you enter that menu, see an option called "Enter Locker Code." Go into that menu and enter one of the codes above to claim the reward. You can also use the official NBA 2K24 app to type in Locker Codes a bit quicker, but you'll need to download that on your phone if you want to take advantage of it.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This Locker Code expires on April 7th.