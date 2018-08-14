‘NBA Live 19’ Will Let You Create Your Own Dream Court

What better way to enjoy NBA Live 19 than to play a round of basketball in-game on a court of your own making? Good news, you can! Even better, it seems like the sky is the limit — at least according to the most recent video from EA Sports that shows off exactly what the “Create Your Court” feature has to offer fans.

From keeping it in-tuned with a sports theme, or playing a round on a court made of doughnuts, this feature allows players of the sports game to make it theirs with their own personal flair and sense of style. It’s a great way to make the title even more immersive for those that enjoy it, while also allowing all to enjoy a more creative side to the digital sport.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players can play with texture, make custom color palettes, choose different patters — it’s the ultimate way to make this game yours. It’s a feature that’s not necessary to the gameplay experience, but one that does make it even more fun.

NBA Live 19 drops on Sept. 7th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. For more about the game:

“NBA Live 19 redefines the way you play a basketball game. Real Player Motion and 1v1 Everywhere gives you control in every possession, providing you the ability to change momentum in any game and dominate your opponent. Pursue basketball glory with the freedom to create your path in The League and The Streets, in the return of THE ONE. No longer a solo affair, build your squad of superstars, legends, and cultural icons to join your quest for greatness on courts across the globe.”