‘NBA Live 19’ Will Let You Create Your Own Dream Court

What better way to enjoy NBA Live 19 than to play a round of basketball in-game on a court of your own making? Good news, you can! Even better, it seems like the sky is the limit — at least according to the most recent video from EA Sports that shows off exactly what the “Create Your Court” feature has to offer fans.
From keeping it in-tuned with a sports theme, or playing a round on a court made of doughnuts, this feature allows players of the sports game to make it theirs with their own personal flair and sense of style. It’s a great way to make the title even more immersive for those that enjoy it, while also allowing all to enjoy a more creative side to the digital sport.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Players can play with texture, make custom color palettes, choose different patters — it’s the ultimate way to make this game yours. It’s a feature that’s not necessary to the gameplay experience, but one that does make it even more fun.
NBA Live 19 drops on Sept. 7th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. For more about the game:
“NBA Live 19 redefines the way you play a basketball game. Real Player Motion and 1v1 Everywhere gives you control in every possession, providing you the ability to change momentum in any game and dominate your opponent. Pursue basketball glory with the freedom to create your path in The League and The Streets, in the return of THE ONE. No longer a solo affair, build your squad of superstars, legends, and cultural icons to join your quest for greatness on courts across the globe.”
- Real Player Motion: Reimagined animation pipelines and player models redefine every move you make with more authenticity, mobility and responsiveness. All new animation sequences and signature styles replicate the movements and mannerisms of your favorite NBA greats providing you with a vast variety of player animations and smooth transitions across the court. From pulling a mid-range basket and dribbling to aggressive defense and post whistle player reactions.
- 1v1 Everywhere: Change game momentum on every possession with more 1v1 control and responsiveness in all on-ball opportunities and interactivity against your opponent. Just like the best players in the NBA, take control and be aggressive on both sides of the ball to create more space between you and your defender to get open and swish threes or lock down opponents and swat the ball to force a turnover on defense.
- New Adaptive AI System: Every Game Feels Different. Influence the entire game as your behavior and attitude on the court affects how your teammates and opponents react. Hype up your squad or intimidate opponents and their fans. You want to try and lock down Westbrook? Be prepared for him to come at you. Trying to dunk on players can make you a target for hard fouls, heated exchanges and trash talk. NBA players react just like their real-life counterparts, bringing in a new level of emotion and realism into Sports games.
- Live Arena: The action doesn’t end after the whistle, so don’t let the sideline stop you! Interact with the bench, taunt opposing players, chase the ball into crowd, go hard to the hoop or earn the respect of the crowd, triggering them rush the court after one of your epic plays in The Streets, blurring the lines between what happens on and off the court.
- Dynamic Commentary: Discover hundreds of hours of new commentary and weekly updates throughout the year to keep each game fresh and exciting. The all-new commentary duo featuring Ed Cohen, voice of the New York Knicks and former Chicago Bull Jay Williams bring you the latest content from around the NBA, Summer Pro-Ams, and global basketball events.