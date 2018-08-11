NBA’s Paul George Has a Fortnite Shoe Line Coming Soon, Sort Of

NBA’s Paul George is going all in on the Fortnite craze, at least loosely. George first revealed a new pair of Nike PG 2.5’s earlier this year during Fortnite’s E3 Pro-AM tournament and from there, they have been officially dubbed the “Fortnite shoes.” Whether the collaborative design was intentional or not, here we are.

For those that want in on the unofficial Fortnite action when hitting the gym or just for a casual look, the new Racer Blue shoes will be officially available to buy on August 15th for 110 dollars. Just keep in mind, these aren’t officially licensed and really only was given the association of Fortnite through fan interest, nothing more.

In other, more official, Fortnite news; the Android beta is now live for Samsung Galaxy players. Though the Battle Royale title has been available on iOS for quite some time now, it’s finally time for Android players to get in on the action.

As of right now, it’s only open to Galaxy owners, but it will open up to many more devices here shortly. There’s also a shiny new Galaxy skin, but it has a catch. To get that shiny new skin, it will only be available for those that purchased a brand new Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 — a bummer for those that already have a Galaxy device, but nice to know that Galaxy users have first dibs.

