Naughty Dog Promotes Neil Druckmann to Co-President

Naughty Dog announced at the end of last week a series of internal promotions, chief among them being Neil Druckmann, who was Vice President and basically led the charge on the developer's biggest release this year, The Last of Us Part II, as one of the game's directors and writers. Druckmann is now Co-President of Naughty Dog, joining his fellow Co-President Evan Wells in the position.

"Neil Druckmann now joins me as Co-President of Naughty Dog, after serving almost three years as Vice President," Wells states in the brief note announcing the promotions. "In addition, we’re welcoming Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling as Vice Presidents of Naughty Dog. Prior to becoming Vice President, Alison served as our Director of Operations and Christian served as our Co-Director of Programming."

Naughty Dog President @evan_wells shares some exciting updates about the studio: https://t.co/QNtxhZAdSC pic.twitter.com/25IAorcYxk — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 4, 2020

Excited to help lead the most amazing group of devs with my friend and mentor, @evan_wells! And big congrats to @cgyrling and @yoalimo on their well deserved and overdue promotions! https://t.co/7pNIXpZHRY — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 5, 2020

It is unclear exactly what this actually means for Druckmann's directing and writing for future video games from Naughty Dog, but he did note that he intends to keep on doing both. So, we'll see!

The most recent video game from Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part II, is currently available on PlayStation 4. The last major update to the title released back in August. That said, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is set to play at The Game Awards, so, it is possible we hear something more later this week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game sequel right here.

