Neo-Geo Mini Getting Limited Christmas Edition

Ever since its release earlier this year, the Neo-Geo Mini has become a hot little collector’s item, offering both the convenience of playing games in handheld mode and connecting to a television to play on the big-screen. But if you’ve been holding out for a limited edition model of the system, there’s one on the way in time for the holidays.

SNK has announced a special Christmas Limited Edition Neo-Geo Mini system, which will be sold in a package this holiday season with 48 games included, along with a specially designed system and accessories.

The system comes with the main unit, featuring decked out red and gold colors (along with reindeer on the cabinet), along with two similarly colored controllers, cables, mini stickers, a screen protector and a “mini slip pad,” so you can enjoy the games with family and friends, according to SNK’s details.

Exclusive to this particular version of the Neo-Geo Mini are nine games not included in previously released units. You can see the full list below, but there are a number of games to choose from here, including fighting favorites, various sports titles, action games, platformers and so much more. The full list can be found below:

SNK hasn’t provided details on when the game will be available to pre-order, but they did note that it would be for sale in all regions, including Japan, Europe and the United States. So if you’re down for getting a specially designed Christmas edition of the Neo-Geo Mini, here’s your opportunity.

The system hasn’t been priced just yet, but it’s likely to be around $200-$250 considering what all is included. It might even be a little bit higher, depending on what SNK considers pricing a “limited edition” for.

The only downside to a collection like this is that there’s no sign of Santa in any of the games. Really, we couldn’t have thrown him into a King of Fighters with his bag of toys, SNK? Maybe you ought to consider adding him to something obscure like Magician Lord or Robo Army instead.

We’ll keep you notified when pricing and pre-order details are ready to go! In the meantime, check out all the available details here!