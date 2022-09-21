Netflix Reveals New Games Arriving in October 2022

As it commonly does, Netflix has officially announced its slate of movies and television series that will be coming to the streaming service as well as leaving it next month, October. As of late, the monthly slate also includes a list of mobile video games that are set to be added to Netflix. In total, Netflix has teased three new video games that are coming in October 2022 for mobile users.

More specifically, Netflix has revealed that Nailed It! Baking Bash, Spiritfarer, and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade are all set to join the subscription service in the near future. All three are notably listed as "Coming Soon" with no definite release dates announced, however. While some folks might be keen to play a video game adaptation of the popular Nailed It! series, Spiritfarer is definitely the headliner here as it was well received when it initially release for consoles and PC in 2020.

You can check out the full description of the three video games coming to Netflix in October 2022, straight from Netflix, below:

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Description: "Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series."

Spiritfarer

Description: "You're a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game."

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade

Description: "Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!"

As noted above, Nailed It! Baking Bash, Spiritfarer, and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade are coming to Netflix in October 2022. More generally, games on Netflix are available globally on both Android and iOS devices with players being able to find the various games in their respective application storefronts to download with the addition of the Netflix app itself. It is unclear when exactly the video games will actually launch on Netflix, as they are simply listed as "Coming Soon," but the indication seems to be that all of them will launch at some point next month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

What do you think about the new video games set to join Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!