Netflix Announces Sonic Prime Animated Series

Netflix and Sega today announced (again) that Sonic the Hedgehog will be getting his very own 3D-animated series on the streaming platform. As previously revealed, the series comes from Sega, WildBrain Studios, and Man Of Action Entertainment. The series is set to premiere in 2022 and is called Sonic Prime, which is the truly new part of the announcement.

According to Netflix, Sonic Prime "draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the 'Blue Blur' of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The new announcement appears to just be a more finalized version of the one that was made last December before quickly being pulled. Additionally, it would seem that the recent departure of longtime Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith is likely related and that someone else will be voicing the character once Sonic Prime releases next year. Other newly announced details include the fact that Sonic Prime will consist of 24 episodes.

Yes, it's true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 1, 2021

"Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone's heart including my own," said Dominique Bazay, Director of Original Animation, Netflix, as part of today's announcement. "I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it's a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix -- one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy."

As noted above, Sonic Prime is set to premiere on Netflix next year. According to Netflix, it consists of 24 episodes. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise right here.

What do you think of a new animated Sonic the Hedgehog series coming to Netflix? Are you excited to see what that looks like? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!