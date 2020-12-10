Netflix Announces Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series

✖

Today, Netlfix announced that it's making a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3D animated series in collaboration with Sega, Wild Brain, and Man of Action Entertainment. Unfortunately, details on the series are currently quite scarce, and no media accompanies the announcement. However, what Netflix does reveal is that it will premier sometime in 2022. And at the moment, this is where the details end. The only other tidbit accompanying the announcement is an image featuring the Netflix logo next to a Sonic the Hedgehog logo.

Right now, it's unclear if the Sonic the Hedgehog pictured is indicative of how the speedy blue hedgehog will look like in the series. If it is, then Netflix and co. have opted for a largely classic and faithful depiction of the Sega character.

"Rings? Check. Sneakers? Check. Speed? SONIC. SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog races onto Netflix in a new 3D animated series from SEGA, Wild Brain, and Man of Action premiering in 2022," read the announcement which comes the way of the official "NX" Twitter account.

Update: The tweet above has since been pulled by Netflix. Right now, it's unclear why it's been deleted, but the implication is that it went up too early.

Right now, not only are details on the project extremely scarce, but there's no word of when we will hear more about the series, let alone see it. It's also unclear how much work -- if any -- has already been completed.

Given that it's not releasing until sometime in 2022 likely means we won't see, or hear from the project again, until deeper into 2021, however, for now, this is just pure speculation.

