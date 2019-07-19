Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals Its Geralt Was Originally a Lot More Talkative

The hype is ramping up for Netflix‘s The Witcher series, especially with the recently released photos that show off some of the main characters in all of their glory. The panel at this year’s Comic-Con will likely have plenty for fans of the series to get excited about, including a highly anticipated trailer. That said, showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the upcoming series, and during said interview, it was revealed that their version of Geralt was originally much more talkative than fans are typically used to.

As it turns out, the reason for dialing back the dialogue is due to the fact that Henry Cavill has been able to play Geralt in a way that doesn’t require a ton of words. “In the books, Geralt is largely silent, to an extent,” Hissrich said. “He tends to take in what’s around him and process that internally. But you can’t have [a lead character] process everything internally in a television show. So in the first episode, I wrote Geralt with a lot of lines. Henry shot them all, and in the edit we started pulling some of them out.

“Henry brings subtitles to this character, finding emotional resonance in small moments, and playing it in such a subtle way that you understand what the character is going through without necessarily having huge chunks of dialogue. By the time we got to episode 108 — the finale of the first season — we didn’t even shoot half the dialogue because we knew there was so much Henry could do with Geralt that didn’t require my words.”

It was also during this interview that Hissrich revealed there isn’t really a villain in the upcoming The Witcher series. You can read more about that right here. As for the show itself, no release date is set at this time, but it is expected to arrive at some point later this year on Netflix. For more information about the upcoming series, including how it is “a very adult show,” check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to feast your eyes upon The Witcher series when it arrives later this year? Do you believe Cavill is going to be a great Geralt of Rivia?