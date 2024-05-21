Next Manor Lords Update Ready to Be Tested, Here's What's New

If you're a Manor Lords player who's been playing the game via Steam or on Xbox since it released recently, you've probably been able to test an update or two to see what's coming next. Another of those updates was released in testing just today on May 21st for players to preview changes big and small, some of which will make it into the live release whenever the full update is out while others will be scrapped since they're just experimental changes, for now.

These updates Manor Lords have been getting can only be tested via the PC version of the game, so Xbox users will have to wait while Steam players try things out first. Whether you're one of those Steam users or you're on Xbox and just want to see what's coming, below is everything that's included in this week's experimental Manor Lords update.

Manor Lords Beta Update 0.7.965

Gameplay & balance:

Capped sheepbreeding to 1 new lamb every 10 days max

[Experimental] Villagers are now only allowed to fetch water from the well that is nearest to their home, except in case of a fire.

[Experimental] Yield will now never increase past 100% growth, because it was unintuitive to players that yield can still increase over 100% (which was initially designed for winter crops)

[Experimental] Even when fertility reaches 0%, there should still be a tiny little bit of yield possible now

[Experimental] Amped up max yield per plant from 2 to 4 (Hunting Grounds policy still reduces it by half)

[Experimental] Plant yield rate reduced by half. This is a continued attempt to "force early harvest" only an emergency mode.

The militia squad limit is now 6 regardless of whether the player already has a retinue, mercenaries or not. In the future it will be connected to a rank system.

[Experimental] Doubled the fertility regeneration rate effect on fallow fields and from fertilization

[Experimental] Slowed all plant growth down by around 30%. The reason for slower field crops is to make winter crop make sense. The reason for slower veggie crops is cause it was too powerful compared to farming.

[Experimental] Slowed down the tree growth rate by around 30%. The players requested it to make the forest management even more impactful.

[Experimental] Increased the archer range by 1.5x and increased their damage from 12 to 15

[Experimental] Cost of opening new trade routes was brought back to linear scaling

[Experimental] Bumped up the carrying capacity of onfoot trading post workers from 1 to 5

[Experimental] Royal tax is now calculated as follows: No tax for the first 5 years, 1 Treasury per citizen after 5 years, 2 Treasury per citizen after 10 years, 3 Treasury / citizen after 15 years.

[Experimental] Granary and Storehouse worker slots adjusted unified it to be 3 families for lv1 and 6 families for lv2

Minor changes:

Removed the optimization where only every nth plant affected the fertility values, because it lead to too many errors in displaying fertility values

Made fertility overlay colors & colorblind symbols more accurate with the percentages displayed in the field's building panel

Made crop yield prediction more accurate

Added missing tooltips to minor/major trades

You can now set "trade rule" for advanced trades even without an established trade route (since you can use trading post to trade between your own regions). To indicate that you won't be able to trade something without a trade route, lowest import price might show as NA ("not available")

Reworked the construction reserve system to also allow for other good types to be reserved, for instance reserving planks at the joiner's workshop. This should also now save properly.

Optimized inventory array functions

Added the ability to disallow setting up stalls on the marketplace for certain families or workplaces

Tuned how "current region" is calculated for the UI to make it more comfortable to build on edge between 2 player owned regions

Iron deposits and clay deposits will now avoid generating on steep locations

"MODDED" may now display after the version number when a mod is installed (to make bug reports easier to decipher)

Crashfixes:

Fixed a crash when deleting a building if there are pathfinding obstacles being verified (for instance soon after loading a game)

Bugfixes:

Fixed the employed traders going to tradepoints even though trade route for the traded good is not opened yet

Fixed the farm workers moving to transport tasks early even though there is still plenty of crops to harvest

Fixed predicted yield not showing correctly in the field building panel

Fixed people not resetting rotation after dismounting

Fixed farming oxen not respecting work area limits

Fixed the gilded aventail houndskull helmet appearing blurry in the retinue editor

Fixed the forest mask not drawing

Fixed bandit camps respawning on loading because "lastBanditCampSpawnedDay" didn't save properly

Fixed villagers not setting up market stalls to sell their home produce like vegetables if they are unassigned

Fixed the wrong apple basket carry animation

Fixed wealth getting transfered when doing barter

Fixed bartering traders always returning 1 item regardless of the barter value and carrying capacity

Fixed bartering traders packing too much stuff in their origin region when barter value is more than 1x

Fixed trading post exports not proceeding with transactions once the trader reaches the destination

Fixed multiple markets sometimes distributing multiple instances of the same good type to a plot, for instance a single plot would "eat" 2 leather, leaving houses on the outskirts forever undersupplied

Fixed crop rotation to fallow causing farmers to harvest itemID_0, which was invisible in the UI and stopped supply dumps from being cleared because they were never considered as fully empty

Fixed villagers getting stuck at homes forever if a bandit camp is spawned anywhere in the region, cause they thought the region is under attack and they should stay at home

Fixed mercenary company arrival region not saving properly, leading to broken saved mercenary companies for hire

Fixed granary workers stealing ale from the tavern

Fixed livestock exports getting interrupted by sheep herd behavior

Fixed livestock trader job not triggering an import task when buying livestock from another region

Fixed the missing "hunger" popup artwork

Fixed a typo in the credits list

Cosmetics: